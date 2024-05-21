Cross-border tax experts see rise in activity as clients ponder effects of capital gains changes

Open this photo in gallery: Arranging to become a non-resident of Canada requires a collaboration between immigration, accounting and wealth management professionals.DARRYL DYCK

Some Canadians who already have citizenship elsewhere are considering leaving the country in response to changes to the capital gains inclusion rate announced in the 2024 federal budget, according to several cross-border tax planning experts. The U.S. is the most popular destination.

Under Canada’s so-called “departure tax,” someone who leaves the country is considered to have sold property at fair market value with a capital gain. For those who can get their affairs in order before the June 25 implementation date, the resulting deemed disposition will be taxed at the current 50 per cent inclusion rate. After June 25, the inclusion rate rises to 66.67 per cent for gains of more than $250,000 for individuals and all capital gains for corporations and trusts.

Giving up Canadian residency also means not having to pay Canadian taxes on worldwide income.

“Some clients who have [U.S. citizenship] have always expressed that they want to go back to the U.S. when they’re all done work or whatever they’re here for,” says Carson Hamill, associate financial advisor and assistant branch manager with Snowbirds Wealth Management at Raymond James Ltd. in Coquitlam, B.C. “Now, with this new capital gain exposure, the question has arisen quicker than they foresaw.”

Mr. Hamill emphasizes that leaving the country isn’t a decision that can be taken lightly and, given the tight timeline, he says the best solution is often to mitigate the impact of the new capital gains inclusion rate rather than try to avoid it altogether.

For example, he has collaborated with clients to liquidate stock portfolios ahead of June 25 to take advantage of the current capital gains inclusion rate.

There’s no question that giving up Canadian residency requires careful consideration, says Kris Rossignoli, cross-border tax and financial planner with Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC in Toronto. After all, even relocating just south of the border involves a lot of personal upheaval.

Arranging to become a non-resident of Canada requires collaboration between immigration, accounting and wealth management professionals. Furthermore, some people have significant ties to Canada that can be difficult to disentangle – homes, businesses, extended family, kids in school and overall lifestyle, if they live in a place they love.

“You don’t want to let the tax tail wag the dog,” Mr. Rossignoli says.

Many also have registered plans, such as tax-free savings accounts and registered education savings plans, which may lose their tax advantages for non-residents. Registered retirement savings plans and registered retirement income funds (RRIFs) can stay in Canada with growth remaining tax-deferred, depending on the tax treaty Canada has with a client’s new home country. Non-residents are generally subject to a 25 per cent withholding tax on withdrawals from a RRIF, but this can be reduced to 15 per cent if payments are “periodic” as defined in the Canada–U.S. tax treaty.

All of that said, Mr. Rossignoli’s firm has had a busy month fielding calls from clients and prospects wondering whether they should take the leap. “A lot of people who can move easily are choosing to do so, especially if they have high upside on their investments or a business they’re building.”

His first step is to examine the net worth statement that lists all of a client’s assets with their fair market value and cost basis, as well as any liabilities. Then, it’s a matter of assessing the client’s overall situation to see if the result of leaving, including accounting for the deemed disposition, is better or worse than remaining in Canada and accepting higher taxes on capital gains.

If an individual plans to move but can’t get everything in place before June 25, Mr. Rossignoli says one strategy is to trigger most capital gains before the implementation date to lock in the 50-per-cent inclusion rate. Also, he points out the client can still realize up to $250,000 in capital gains later in the year under the 50-per-cent rate.

Businesses may be able to mitigate the tax impact if they transfer assets from one corporation to another on a tax-deferred basis by filing a T2057 Form under section 85 of the Income Tax Act. The transfer can occur at any amount between the cost basis and fair market value, providing planning flexibility.

“You don’t have to make that decision until the first tax return of one of the corporations needs to be filed. That gives people some more time to think about these decisions,” Mr. Rossignoli says.

David Lesperance, international tax and immigration advisor, founder and principal with Lesperance & Associates, who himself opted for non-residency three separate times and is now living in Poland, says the change to the capital gains inclusion rate is just the beginning of tax measures that will require higher contributions from wealthy Canadians. He says even those staying put in Canada for now may want to consider an “escape plan” in case of future taxation increases.

That may include downsizing or renting a principal residence in case the principal residence exemption is removed at a future date, or executing an estate freeze to prepare to pass a company to the next generation tax-efficiently.

It may also involve laying tracks to leave the country even for those without a second citizenship and preparing to have sufficient liquidity to cover the deemed disposition tax bill.

Mr. Lesperance says there are plenty of opportunities and tools available to people who want to depart Canada, but it’s important to begin the planning process as far in advance as possible.

“Make sure [you] don’t jump out of the Canadian tax pot and into somebody else’s tax fire,” he advises. “Prepare and [start to] get the team together.”

