In Tales from the Golden Age, retirees talk about their spending, savings and whether life after work is what they expected.

Tony Brand, 65, North Vancouver

I retired in 2015 at age 56 after working for 36 years as a powerline technician for BC Hydro.

I remember getting my first pay cheque and asking my dad, who also worked for BC Hydro, ‘What is this $43 pension deduction?’ He told me I’d be happy about it in a few decades. He was right. I realize I am lucky to have been able to retire at that age with a defined benefit pension that has a cost of living adjustment.

I could have retired at age 55 but hung around longer because I enjoyed my job and co-workers. I always enjoyed my time off, doing things with my wife and two daughters (and later, our two grandkids and two dogs). So, I knew that I would be able to keep busy in retirement.

We did a lot of travelling before the pandemic. My wife also inherited a farm in Pemberton, B.C., so there’s lots to do around there to maintain it. I like using my hands to repair and build stuff. I also have a 1973 Chevrolet Nova that I drag race. I bought it from my neighbour. It was his mom’s car, and I did all the modifications and paint myself with the help of another neighbour’s expertise. I’ve found that car enthusiasts and racers are always helpful, and I’ve made some great friendships racing.

I also enjoy reading non-fiction, something I never did before. I meet a group of retirees every three months for lunch, and others I see weekly for coffee and dog walks. Also, I am not opposed to an afternoon nap.

Inflation and market ups and downs are always a concern; however, at this point, we are very fortunate not to be forced to cut back. We have even increased our donations to charities. I have always been a big saver and debt averse. I never even liked to ask a friend for $10 to get by. We also live fairly frugally. I drive a 19-year-old Toyota Tundra, and my wife drives a 2018 Highlander. She used to drive a 2003 Camry until she got rear-ended, and the insurance company wrote that car off.

I owe much of my financial success to my late father, who started investing small sums of my money for me in my late teens. He believed long-term investing in equities was the best way to beat inflation and provide future income. I can still hear him say, ‘Well, that stock is down a bit, but it pays a decent dividend.’ I am a self-directed, buy-and-hold investor. About 90 per cent of our investments are in dividend-paying stocks. Generally, in my experience, stocks go up if you wait long enough.

What I like most about retirement is the freedom. I tell people I’m on holiday every day. I joke that I do nothing and still get money at the end of the month. Again, I realize how lucky I am to have that pension.

My wife and I are hoping to travel more in the years ahead. She has relatives in Wales, so we’ll go there, and I would love for us to drive across Canada to see the whole country. My advice to other retirees is to be open to new adventures in retirement and keep your mind and body active. Also, before you retire, think seriously about how you will spend your days in retirement. There’s no reason to be bored.

As told to Brenda Bouw

This interview has been edited and condensed.

