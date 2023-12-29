Open this photo in gallery: Wealthy clients often turn to trusts to pass down assets to ensuing generations. The benefits of trusts are two-fold – they generate income and can preserve capital.gan chaonan/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Seniors are the fastest-growing demographic in Canada. According to various reports, they represent about 20 per cent of this country’s population, up from about 15 per cent a decade ago. That percentage is expected to increase to a quarter, or 25 per cent, of the population by 2051.

So, it’s no surprise advisors are helping these clients – many of whom have amassed significant amounts of wealth and assets during their lifetimes – prepare for what comes after their deaths. That’s why estate planning is taking on a greater level of importance than before.

Here are 10 articles published on Globe Advisor this past year that addressed some top concerns among advisors and their clients on estate planning:

Communicating estate plans – from future inheritances to executor and power of attorney appointments and other end-of-life wishes – can be delicate and difficult for clients, whether it’s because of family tensions or an understandable discomfort with death. But, advisors say there’s significant value in helping clients communicate their wishes to their children or other inheritors.

Wealthy clients often turn to trusts to pass down assets to ensuing generations. The benefits of trusts are two-fold – they generate income and can preserve capital. The distribution of the income and capital is managed by a trustee, either a third party or a family member. Clients who set up the trust have the ability to control and time when beneficiaries receive the trust’s assets.

Testators need to put more thought into issues that could turn into a ticking time bomb and cause family squabbles, says Les Kotzer, wills and estates lawyer at Fish & Associates Professional Corp. in Thornhill, Ont. and co-author of The Wills Lawyers – Their Stories of Money, Inheritance, Greed, Family and Betrayal. For example, some parents may think the eldest child is the best person to serve as executor instead of basing the decision on which person has the strongest competency, administrative, and communication skills to handle an estate.

While adult children may find it hard to even think about the day their parents are gone, talking to parents about these matters is critical. Open communication will allow clients to understand their parents’ wishes, provide input, and ensure they carry out their wishes when the time comes. It will also help lessen potential conflict and uncertainty for family members at an already difficult time, writes Kate Marples, a lawyer and partner with KPMG Law LLP in Vancouver.

Comprehensive estate planning goes far beyond setting up wills and powers of attorney. It considers all the assets clients own, the taxes payable upon death and what’s left for the beneficiaries, says Kevin Wark, managing partner of Integrated Estate Solutions in Toronto and author of The Essential Canadian Guide to Estate Planning – 2nd Edition. “Help the client not only figure out where their assets go, but how to do that in the most tax-efficient manner,” he says.

Although the federal Income Tax Act generally treats married and common-law spouses similarly for tax purposes, that’s not necessarily the case for the division of property on separation or death under provincial family law legislation, Mr. Wark says. “For example, in Ontario, there’s no automatic entitlement of splitting family assets on separation or death for common-law partners, even though they may have been living together for 20-plus years,” he notes.

High-net-worth clients who possess valuable artwork are often ill-prepared on how to pass down their collection to the next generation. The first mistake is assuming their families want to keep the art for nostalgic reasons, notes Tina Tehranchian, senior wealth advisor at Assante Capital Management Ltd. in Richmond Hill, Ont. She says children may want to sell the art and use the proceeds toward a house downpayment, for instance. She encourages clients to host family meetings to discuss their intentions and desires.

A donor-advised fund (DAF) is a great way to blend the objectives of leaving a lasting legacy and offsetting the tax burden. A DAF has the characteristics of a private foundation without the administrative burden, considerable set-up costs, and the requirement for setting aside a significant amount at the outset, writes Jessica Feldman Chittley, partner at estate and family lawyers Bales Beall LLP in Toronto.

Malcolm Burrows, head of philanthropic advisory research at Scotia Wealth Management in Toronto, calls the situation of what to do with an artist’s life’s work once they die one of the “great nightmares” for these clients. The challenge for professionals helping artists is creating an infrastructure for the collection, one that keeps in mind issues such as inventory, cultural and economic value and ultimately, who inherits the pieces.

With one in four adult Canadians getting married for a second time in their lives, according to recent Statistics Canada data, developing an estate plan that works for their new circumstances is becoming more crucial to protect their individual assets, trust and estate, experts say. That’s especially important if both partners have children from their first marriage. While some may want to set up a marriage contract in advance, others may want to take care of their affairs later with an estate lawyer.

