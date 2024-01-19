Open this photo in gallery: Child saves up for her immediate and long-term purchases.Sasiistock/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Maya Corbic has made it her mission to help parents provide their kids aged 10 and up with the tools they need to become wealthy later in life.

Mrs. Corbic, author of From Piggy Banks to Stocks: The Ultimate Guidelines for a Young Investor, imparts her lessons on Instagram and runs a “wealthy kids investment club” that parents join along with their kids and other workshops. She says working with parents and kids simultaneously helps to dispel money myths on both sides.

Globe Advisor spoke recently with Mrs. Corbic, who is also the chief financial officer at the Investment Industry Association of Canada, about her book and workshops in Toronto.

Why did you write From Piggy Banks to Stocks?

I heard from many parents who wanted to teach their kids about investing but had trouble understanding all the facts themselves. They didn’t know how the stock market worked, for example. I’m 44 now but still learning. A lot of us were taught to save money but not how to invest. I never had anybody tell me to invest my money.

You grew up to be a chartered professional accountant. Did you take economics or personal finance courses in high school?

I didn’t. To be honest, I didn’t even know those courses were being offered. I originally wanted to go into sciences, so that was my focus at the time. I could have benefited from this book when I was younger. I had two part-time jobs in high school and could have invested $20 or $30 a week easily. That alone can accumulate over a long period of time with compound interest – and you can have significant wealth.

What financial challenges did you experience growing up?

I was a new immigrant to Canada from the former Yugoslavia. I came over when I was 15. My former country didn’t have a stock market. My parents didn’t have credit cards until they came to Canada. While I understood how money worked in a different world, I had to learn how it works in Canada.

What lessons do you want advisors to learn from your book?

Advisors need to build relationships with their clients’ younger children. They can help educate kids through books catered for them. Children will eventually inherit from their parents and advisors will want those kids to become clients. And if advisors communicate with the kids now, that also strengthens the bond between the advisor and the parent.

You want kids to be able to ask questions and participate in these meaningful discussions to achieve their goals. It doesn’t necessarily need to be long-term goals. Kids don’t think about retirement, they don’t care about that. But perhaps they need advice on how to buy a car, for example.

– Deanne Gage, Globe Advisor reporter

This interview has been edited and condensed.

