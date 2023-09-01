This is Globe Advisor’s weekly newsletter for professional financial advisors, published every Friday. If someone has forwarded this newsletter to you via e-mail, or you’re reading this on the web, you can register for Globe Advisor, then sign up for this newsletter and others on our newsletter sign-up page. For more from Globe Advisor, visit our homepage.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is generating a lot of buzz in the investment world, largely from the run-up in stocks expected to benefit soonest from the growing use of the technology. But AI also has the potential to shake up the investment world in another way – namely, by transforming how investment decisions are made. How quickly that could happen is up for debate.

Michael Robbins, a professor at New York’s Columbia University and author of Quantitative Asset Management: Factor Investing and Machine Learning for Institutional Investing, believes AI has yet to reach “prime time,” given the limits of the technology. Still, he notes AI and machine learning are reshaping how investment information is collected, analyzed and used.

The Globe spoke with Mr. Robbins – a former nuclear physicist who went on to manage money for various large public and private organizations in the U.S. – about how AI and machine learning are affecting the way we invest today and in the future:

You say AI isn’t quite ready for prime time. Why is that?

It takes care and expertise to manage AI. In the immediate future, machines will solve problems differently than people. They may seem to mimic thought, but they don’t understand it. We’re a long way from that. For now, it will be used to scale and manage large amounts of data and complex relationships that are beyond the ability of humans. They are a tool, not a prudent replacement for traders and investors.

What are some benefits of using quantitative strategies for traders and investors?

Probably the most important benefit is reducing the behavioural biases affecting investment decisions. Most investors are aware of how our minds conspire against us. By using quantitative strategies, investors can insulate themselves from these biases. It can also enable traders to defend their strategies from investors or bosses influenced by biases.

What are some practical examples of how AI is used in optimizing portfolio management?

One is an incentive model to evaluate and design performance incentives for investment managers. Simulations can also evaluate the economic value of hidden costs, like gates, lockups, and settlement periods. They can also evaluate data surprises, such as unexpected economic and earnings announcements. Another use could be to evaluate the trading strategy of the top 100 or so investment advisors. These are just some examples I cite in my book.

What is the future of AI in investing, in your view?

As the technology evolves, it will become even more widespread. I don’t believe computers will think like people for a long time. Still, they’re good at things we struggle with, like astronomically complex relationships and managing large amounts of data quickly. That will make many investing skills increasingly obsolete, but it will create the need for new skills, using these tools, building them, and training them.

As these tools become more widespread, they will also become increasingly proprietary, and their “democratization” will start to wane. In my book, I argue they aren’t democratized now. Most people don’t use them correctly or well. As banks and hedge funds learn to apply these techniques, they will not share their secrets. The gap between amateurs and professionals will widen again, and the amateurs will not be able to access the most effective tools.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

- Brenda Bouw, Globe Advisor reporter

Three key issues common-law couples need to consider in their estate plans

Advisors be warned: diligent estate planning is required for common-law couples due to the complexity of their situations. Estate planning often goes awry as some common-law partners “fall into the arrangement” and aren’t sure how things will ultimately work out with the relationship, says Kevin Wark, managing partner of Integrated Estate Solutions in Toronto and the author of The Essential Canadian Guide to Estate Planning – 2nd Edition. Suddenly it’s five or 10 years later and no planning has taken place as the relationship has evolved to a permanent arrangement. Deanne Gage reports.

Why this value-hunting money manager is buying more Canadian banks and U.S. health care stocks

Value investor Michelle Head Kim believes now is an ideal time to buy beaten-down stocks that investors would want to hold for the long term. “Only certain sectors of the market have really moved ahead, like technology, while businesses in others, like financials and health care, are being ignored. So, it’s a good opportunity to find companies that are being overlooked and have great value,” says Ms. Head Kim, vice-president and portfolio manager at Toronto-based Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc., which oversees more than $800-million in assets. Brenda Bouw asks what she has been buying and selling.

How to invest in AI for the long term

Technology luminaries say artificial intelligence (AI) will change the world. It has certainly changed stock markets. Nvidia Corp.’s stock is up about 180 per cent since the end of November, when OpenAI launched version 3.5 of its ground-breaking ChatGPT generative AI. How should investors invest in AI now? Rather than chasing explosive short-term profits, experts say it’s time to play the long game. AI’s big splash in the past few months is just the beginning, says Alison Porter, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors in London, U.K. Big tech companies have been involved in other forms of AI such as machine learning for a long time, but the new breed of generative AI seen in ChatGPT is a huge leap forward. Danny Bradbury has more.

Family, cooking and watching Tamil movies create a fulfilling retirement for this 80-year-old

What Q2 GDP growth means for the second half of the year in this week’s Advisor Lookahead

Volatile real estate market makes divorce even more painful

Higher interest rates and strained affordability in the Toronto-area housing market are creating thorny issues for married couples going through separation or divorce. The turbulence that often comes with relationship breakdown is magnified in 2023 if the couple owns property and needs to divide the value of the matrimonial home in a volatile real estate market. “This is creating increased conflict,” says Lisa Chegini, managing partner at the family law firm Caspersz Chegini LLP in Vaughan, Ont. “It includes this whole unfortunate circumstance of each party’s money being held hostage in the home.” Carolyn Ireland explains.

The latest TFSA numbers highlight some smart moves being made by women, parents and millennials

The latest numbers on tax-free savings account (TFSA) contributions tell a story of untapped potential to build wealth and save on taxes. It may be unseemly to launch a harangue about making more use of TFSAs when people are under so much financial pressure right now because of high grocery and mortgage costs. So, let’s take the high road and acknowledge that people who do use TFSA are using them well. Here are four examples of the personal finance goodness going on in TFSA land, taken from statistics issued earlier this summer by the Canada Revenue Agency. Rob Carrick has the details.

Major mortgage insurer cuts back on disclosing information about homeowners with underwater loans

One of Canada’s major mortgage insurers has stopped disclosing numbers about the riskiest part of its balance sheet, where it has guaranteed mortgages for borrowers who now owe more than the value of their home. Until the first quarter of this year, Canada Guaranty Mortgage Insurance Co. disclosed the share of loans it guaranteed for borrowers who had a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio greater than 100 per cent. Also known as an underwater loan, it means the principal of the loan is greater than the home’s market value. Rachelle Younglai provides more specifics.

National Bank profit edges up but misses forecasts on capital markets slump, higher bad-loan provisions

National Bank of Canada reported a slight rise in third-quarter profit that fell below analysts’ estimates as capital markets earnings slumped and the lender set aside more money for potentially bad loans. National Bank is the fifth Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal third quarter. On Tuesday, Bank of Montreal missed analyst expectations while Bank of Nova Scotia just met estimates. Royal Bank of Canada released results last Thursday, posting a year-over-year increase in profit that beat analyst expectations. Toronto-Dominion Bank also unveiled earnings last week that fell below analyst expectations. Stefanie Marotta reports.

– Globe Advisor Staff