IG Private Wealth Management’s market outlook predictions for 2023 were the same as many wealth management firms – a slower, stagnant economy, average returns and the peak of inflation and interest rates. What Philip Petursson, the firm’s chief investment strategist, didn’t anticipate was the resilience of the U.S. equity markets – in particular, the massive performance of the magnificent seven technology stocks.

So, how do these factors affect predictions for 2024? Globe Advisor spoke recently with Mr. Petursson about Canada’s prospects and the overall outlook for various investment products.

Is Canada already in a recession?

I believe Canada is, in fact, in a recession right now and that’s a function of our interest rate environment and the impact on mortgages. It’s going to be a little bit longer than the average recession.

If homeowners are renewing a five-year mortgage today, they will have an increase in the interest cost by upward of 50 per cent. So, until we start to see some relief by the Bank of Canada in terms of cutting interest rates, the extra costs are going to continue to weigh on consumers. The money that would have gone to consumption elsewhere in the economy is going to go toward paying the mortgage or rent.

In my view, the Bank of Canada won’t start to cut interest rates until the back half of 2024 at the earliest. The positive offset to it is we think unemployment will remain lower than what you would typically see in a recession. It will probably nudge a bit higher but not the 8 to 12 per cent that’s typical in a recessionary environment. Several market participants are calling for a recession in the U.S. in 2024, but I think that probability is much lower than where we were a year ago. The environment could actually get better – not worse – and I see the same thing for Europe and Asia. Canada is going to be the outlier.

What’s your outlook for guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), cash exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and high-interest savings accounts, which were popular with investors last year?

It’s going to be a case of diminishing returns. The interest rates offered for those products will be lower by this time next year. Now, looking at bonds in the same environment, if we see bond yields starting to come down, that speaks to a better environment in 2024 than what we saw last year.

Will investors continue to put more money into cash products?

We have to rely on the history of investor psychology as our guide. Investors flocked to GICs in 2023 because of the down markets in 2022. Investors will be surprised about the returns achieved across various asset classes in 2023. As a result of that, I see fewer flows into GICs and more flows back into equities, fixed income and traditional asset classes.

What about the outlook for alternative investments such as real estate and private equity?

These investments have shown their value in a portfolio given the fact we saw less volatility out of these products over the past couple of years. We can continue to expect those asset classes to attract more dollars, but I don’t think investors are chasing returns in this segment. Rather, it’s opening up to an asset class that previously had only been available to institutional investors.

The annual limit for tax-free savings account (TFSA) contributions increased to $7,000 this year from $6,500 in 2023, and a big dilemma for those with average incomes is finding the money to make this top-up. Frank DiPietro, assistant vice president, tax and estate planning at Mackenzie Investments in Toronto, says some clients have cash available to earmark for a TFSA contribution on the first day it officially opens up. But if they don’t have savings available, there are opportunities to explore other avenues. Deanne Gage reports.

In the Behind the Advice series, we ask advisors about their relationship with money from a young age, lessons learned over the years, and how their experiences influence the advice they give clients today. Christine Poole, chief executive officer and managing director of GlobeInvest Capital Management Inc. in Toronto, discusses her first job, the benefits of buying a home early in her career and the importance of empathy when dealing with clients. As told to Brenda Bouw.

While North American economies have slowed, money manager Stephen Takacsy isn’t anticipating a severe downturn. “We’ve always been in the soft landing camp,” says Mr. Takacsy, chief executive officer and chief investment officer at Lester Asset Management Inc. in Montreal, who oversees about $350-million in assets. He points to the relatively low unemployment rate in Canada and the U.S. as reasons not to be overly concerned about a deep recession on the horizon. “As long as people have jobs, they’re spending and paying their mortgages,” he says. Brenda Bouw asks what he’s been buying and selling.

While big technology investments aimed at communicating with clients were the big focus during the peak years of the pandemic, advisors are changing gears in 2024. Many are now focusing their practices on enhancing client offerings by providing value-added health and wellness services, more tailored estate and succession planning, as well as guidance around philanthropy. They’re also rolling out financial literacy initiatives, turning to younger advisors and social media to best communicate their message – and get critical buy-in from a new generation of clients. Brenda Bouw spoke with three top-performing advisors about their New Year’s resolutions for 2024.

A new year often brings new federal regulations and rules. In 2024, there will be a slew of new laws that come into effect – some as early as Jan. 1 – including changes to the Canada Revenue Agency’s tax rules, increases to hourly minimum wages, timelines for Ottawa’s dental insurance program and changes to the country’s bail system. Abigale Subdhan provides a breakdown of the new federal and provincial laws coming this year.

After shelling out $4.1-billion for acquisitions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, IGM Financial Inc. chief executive James O’Sullivan is shifting his focus to the growth of the company’s two core subsidiaries, IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. The investment giant, a subsidiary of Power Corp. of Canada, has seen its assets under administration – including its strategic investments – increase to more than $400-billion as of Sept. 30 – a significant boost from $240-billion on the same date in 2020. Clare O’Hara has more.

It was a combination of career burnout, watching their friends leave Toronto in droves, and knowing they’d never be able to afford a house that led Slawko Waschuk, 49, and Pedro José-Marcellino, 45, to move to Portugal. Despite affordable rent at their Little Italy apartment – about $2,200 – they found themselves dreaming of home ownership while watching TikTok videos from MillennialMoron, an account that compares prices of run-down Toronto houses with literal European castles. (Spoiler: the castles are usually cheaper.) Saira Peesker has more.

