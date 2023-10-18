Open this photo in gallery: The need for business owners to diversify risk and focus on tax efficiency is extremely important given the higher taxation of passive versus corporate income.PIKSEL/AFP/Getty Images

Many small business owners are getting ready to retire, presenting an opportunity for advisors to help these entrepreneurs transition to the next stage of their lives. But getting a firm grasp on these clients’ business succession and retirement income plans will hinge on understanding their unique needs and concerns.

In retirement, advisors need to help clients navigate spending patterns, income needs, portfolio returns, tax efficiency, inflation, longevity, housing costs, health care expenses, the future of government programs, and many more issues. In addition to these complex concerns, a retiree with an incorporated small business has even more variables to consider.

To shed some light on the types of complications that may arise when a small business owner retires, let’s examine a hypothetical scenario.

A client is entering retirement and looking for succession planning for his small business with shares worth $1-million, which he will need to fund his retirement. He’s worried about how much taxes he’ll have to pay and the impact that will have on his retirement. His wife is also a shareholder and they have two children. Ideally, he would like to keep the business in the family. However, he’s unsure if the timing is right or when one or both of his children will be ready to take over and manage it. The client is comfortable taking on a higher level of risk than a typical retiree and is looking for a 5 per cent annual return to fund his retirement.

In this client’s case, he not only has to worry about planning for retirement but also the successful transition of his incorporated small business as owners can face difficult tax and estate planning decisions involving their shares. To ensure the estate doesn’t get hit with a huge tax liability at the owner’s death, it’s important to have a prudent strategy.

The client requires the savings from his business to fund his lifestyle in retirement, but he also wants to transfer his business to the next generation.

Using an estate freeze for income and succession planning

To do that, he can initiate an estate freeze, which allows the transfer of the business to the next generation but still permits the transferor to retain control of the business. He can receive a source of income from dividends on his preferred shares. That means he and his wife’s shares hold all the value and control of the business.

An estate freeze can also allow the owners to separate the value from the control of the business. The business could undergo a corporate restructuring that exchanges the owners common shares for preferred shares, while issuing non-voting common shares to the children, either directly or via a family trust, in which the future growth of the business will accrue.

The estate freeze fixes the clients’ tax liability at death, which can be planned with an advisor’s help. Moreover, this strategy allows them to use up their lifetime capital gains exemption and avoid triggering any taxation at the time of the freeze.

That’s why it’s important for advisors to build their practices with a multi-generational client strategy to ensure a smooth transition.

If the children are ready to take over the business when the clients are ready to sell, the couple may consider simply selling the shares outright to them either directly or through a corporation the children own. This solution could be a good one as there are new tax rules designed to allow for a genuine intergenerational business transfer to a corporation a child owns without negative tax consequences.

Helping small business owners invest for retirement

The other issue around which retiring small business owners face a greater level of complexity is generating an income from their investments. Specifically, they face three key risks – sequence of returns, inflation and longevity, all of which require a defined process and framework that emphasizes diversification.

The need for business owners to diversify risk and focus on tax efficiency is extremely important given the higher taxation of passive versus corporate income.

Business owners receive a tax deferral on business income, but there’s no such tax deferral on investment income. Corporate investment tax rates range by province but, on average, they’re approximately 50 per cent on taxable investment income.

For tax efficiency, corporate investments benefit from generating capital gains as a strategy to increase the capital dividend account to complement the 50 per cent capital gains inclusion rate as it allows for tax-free dividends to be paid to the shareholder in the future. That provides the business owner with a way to draw money out of the corporation tax-free.

If the client is interested in investing in more sophisticated solutions, advisors can also consider a higher allocation to private assets, in which, generally, the majority of income may be treated as passive income. Business owners may be suitable investors for private equity as these investments could provide additional tax benefits not available to individual investors.

Advisors can also consider Canadian stocks, exchange-traded funds or mutual funds that distribute eligible dividends from publicly traded Canadian corporations for the client’s corporate investment portfolio because corporate taxes are fully refundable to the corporation when the dividends are paid to the shareholders.

Products that use the capital gains dividend refund mechanism and tax-loss harvesting techniques are also great portfolio construction tools that should be considered.

Sylvia Vago is associate vice president, retirement solutions at Mackenzie Investments in Toronto. (Frank Di Pietro, assistance vice president, tax and estate planning, and Luc Lafleur, assistant vice president, portfolio solutions at Mackenzie Investments, contributed to the article.)

