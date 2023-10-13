This is Globe Advisor’s weekly newsletter for professional financial advisors, published every Friday. If someone has forwarded this newsletter to you via e-mail, or you’re reading this on the web, you can register for Globe Advisor, then sign up for this newsletter and others on our newsletter sign-up page. For more from Globe Advisor, visit our homepage.

Getting loans for a business is tough, but even tougher for women entrepreneurs – especially women of colour.

To help address this issue, The Forum, a Canadian charity focused on women entrepreneurs, launched the AFIA DEI Index, which stands for accelerating financial inclusion and access. It’s a package of tools, resources and research-based training on systemic issues that women entrepreneurs face. The idea is financial institutions, such as banks, credit unions and venture capital firms, use these tools to determine whether they are evaluating these entrepreneurs fairly or if more legwork is required to better understand their needs, says Paulina Cameron, The Forum’s chief executive officer.

Globe Advisor spoke recently with Ms. Cameron about the AFIA DEI Index.

Why did you launch the index?

We want to help address the ongoing funding gap that exists for women entrepreneurs. This index has a specific focus on Black, Indigenous and other women of colour as well, as LGBTQ+ individuals.

Women operate businesses with 53 per cent less capital than men and less than 3 per cent of venture capital goes to white women entrepreneurs with negligible amounts going to Indigenous or Black women.

Access to loans, venture capital or even lines of credit has continued to be challenging for those groups. It’s a barrier to growing their businesses at the rate they require. We wanted to work with organizations that can play an outsized role in whether women have the opportunity to access the kind of financial capital they need.

How exactly do you work with financial institutions?

We work with them on self-assessment. We use the index’s best practice tools to determine how well they currently work with diverse entrepreneurs.

Then, as part of the toolkit, the financial institution would receive information on how they can change their processes to serve those entrepreneurs better. One idea might be to put their employees through a training program so they can understand unconscious bias. They might also look at governance bias.

When an entrepreneur applies for a loan, the ultimate goal is they don’t face any bias in the process and they are able to receive a fair loan for their business.

What other challenges do women and BIPOC entrepreneurs encounter?

Access to social capital is a big issue. Knowing the right people to get their foot in the door [is a key challenge]. If someone doesn’t have that network, they wouldn’t even know who to pick up the phone to call. Having that can be the thing that allows them to move their business forward.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

- Deanne Gage, Globe Advisor reporter

Must-reads from Globe Advisor this week

Investors are shying away from buying second homes as interest rates bite

Some investors are parking or postponing their dreams of owning a rental property because of higher interest rates and economic uncertainty. “There’s definitely been a pullback in buying individual homes or units to rent,” says Russell Feenstra, wealth advisor and client relationship manager at Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. in Vancouver. “It’s a bit of a wait-and-see approach to see if [interest] rates normalize and potentially come down at some point in 2024.” He notes these clients are redirecting funds originally intended for real estate into high-interest savings accounts while investigating alternative mid- and longer-term investment opportunities. Deanne Gage has more.

For this money manager, now is the right time to invest in small-cap stocks

It’s been a tough year for small-cap investors like Steven Palmer, president and chief investment officer at AlphaNorth Asset Management in Toronto. His AlphaNorth Partners Fund is down by about 14 per cent over the past 12 months as of Sept. 30. But Mr. Palmer believes the drop creates an opportunity for long-term investors to buy higher-quality small caps at discount prices. “[The market] will turn, and when it does, the returns are usually dramatic,” he says. “Small caps are higher risk, but also higher reward. If you take a longer-term approach, you can do very well.” Brenda Bouw asks him what he’s been buying and selling.

Why wealth management for athletes requires careful planning to maximize their off-field potential

For elite athletes who thrive on excitement and instant gratification, the path to financial success may require a very different approach than what they’re used to. Many of the qualities that fuel their success on the field, court, or ice can also lead to the total destruction of their net worth when applied to the world of investments. One way advisors can help is to rein in their clients’ tendency to make split-second decisions and limit the role of emotions in financial decision-making. Barbara Balfour has the story.

What to consider before co-signing a loan for family or friends

When a close family member or friend asks you to co-sign a loan, whether it feels like an honour or a burden, it’s important to treat the request like the business transaction it is, some experts say. “I look at saying ‘yes’ on a co-signing of an agreement the same way I would look at making a private equity investment,” says Gillian Stovel Rivers, senior wealth advisor and branch owner with Surround Wealth Advisors at Assante Financial Management Ltd. in Burlington, Ont. “There’s no way to get out of this easily. You have to accept that whatever money you’re handing over may never come back to you. And yet, at the same time, you have to have a good enough feeling about the business case.” Alison MacAlpine reports.

Also see:

Volunteering and mentoring newcomers to succeed in Canada is a big part of this retiree’s life

U.S. inflation to shed light on Fed’s interest rate path in this week’s Advisor Lookahead

What you and your clients need to know

Fall update to show Ottawa faces fiscal squeeze, growing deficit projections in coming years, economists say

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s fall update will show worsening projections for the federal debt and deficits over the coming years, economists say, leaving the Liberals with less fiscal room to deliver on spending promises, including responding to concerns over the cost of housing and prescription drugs. Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) Yves Giroux is set to release his office’s fall economic and fiscal forecast on Friday, which will give a strong indication of how Ottawa’s bottom line has changed since the March federal budget. Mr. Giroux provided a preview to The Globe and Mail. He said in an e-mail that the economic forecast will be lower for the rest of 2023 and 2024 in comparison with the PBO’s March report. Bill Curry reports.

TFSAs are a smash hit with Canadians, but some people are putting money wrongly in RRSPs

A recent study by the Retirement and Savings Institute at business school HEC Montréal took a look at whether people are making the right choice between tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) and registered retirement savings plans. The conclusion is that while some demographics are making smart use of TFSAs, more education is needed. But let’s not lose sight of the big picture, which is that TFSAs are a massive success when it comes to helping people save in a tax-friendly way. Rob Carrick explains.

Wealth managers seek to help Indigenous communities balance spending and investing settlements

As Indigenous groups prepare to receive significant financial settlements from the federal government over long-standing legal claims, T.E. Wealth Indigenous Services is helping First Nation communities navigate between competing pressures to preserve wealth for the next generation while upgrading infrastructure and responding to educational needs. There are about 627 outstanding First Nation claims that are actively under assessment or being reviewed by the Canadian government, according to data published by Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada. Known as “specific claims,” they deal with past wrongs against First Nations, including the administration of land and the fulfilment of historic treaties and other agreements. Clare O’Hara reports.

Filing taxes on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border takes special planning

Rhonda is a U.S. citizen who’s been living in Canada for many years and has to file a tax return in both countries. “Last year, I filed my U.S. tax return electronically to speed things up, and it worked – I got an audit letter in half the time,” she said. Rhonda’s 2022 U.S. tax return is due on Oct. 16 (the deadline for most returns if an extension request has been filed). Rhonda also sold her cottage in Canada last year, which complicates her tax filings for 2022. When you’re a resident in Canada and also have to file tax returns in the U.S., the rules on both sides of the border matter and are different enough to potentially cost you plenty of dollars without good planning. Tim Cestnick explains.

– Globe Advisor Staff