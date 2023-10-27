This is Globe Advisor’s weekly newsletter for professional financial advisors, published every Friday. If someone has forwarded this newsletter to you via e-mail, or you’re reading this on the web, you can register for Globe Advisor, then sign up for this newsletter and others on our newsletter sign-up page. For more from Globe Advisor, visit our homepage.

The interest rate hiking cycle that central banks launched last year has given a boost to annuities, which are now back in favour among advisors and investors. But underlying changes in demographics as well as product innovation could result in annuities remaining popular for years – even if interest rates start dropping.

For example, new products include advanced life deferred annuities (ALDAs) and variable payments life annuities (VPLAs), which can help retirees avoid the risk of outliving their money.

Globe Advisor editor Pablo Fuchs spoke with Carlos Cardone, managing director of Investor Economics at ISS Market Intelligence, in a LinkedIn Live event to discuss the state of the annuities market and the outlook for these new products.

What are these new products designed to do, and what impact do you expect them to have on the market, overall?

[ALDAs] are products that target advanced life, as the name says. They’re deferred annuities and payments must be started before the end of the year in which a client turns 85 years old. For the most part, ALDAs are certainly good at mitigating longevity risk.

These products make a lot of sense for clients who reach that age with very substantial assets in registered accounts. For registered accounts or some tax-deferred benefits, there is the possibility of avoiding, to some extent or entirely, reductions in old-age security payments, and so on.

VPLAs are very interesting. We’ve been working with the heads of the defined-contribution record-keeping platforms in Canada, and with pretty much no exception, they agree these products are game changers for retirees. VPLAs are not yet available and are potentially coming to market very soon. They’re products that allow an insurance company to create a pension plan-like structure. With VPLAs, you have the financial risk, but there’s a variable component and there’s a fixed component, and payments could vary over time. The idea of the modelling is that, hopefully, payments will only go up, or mostly go up, over time.

Given that VPLAs are for members of a defined-contribution pension plan, there’s also a mortality premium connected to the overall payments. So, as members of the broader VPLA pass away, their assets are redistributed among the living members. We haven’t seen the final strokes of how these are coming to the market yet. But they’ve been in place in other global markets and have been quite popular.

What do you expect to see as this market continues to grow and evolve?

Insurance as an estate planning and legacy planning tool is a trend we’re seeing that will continue. The benefits provided by insurance policies of different types are impossible to overlook for many client segments.

And the higher interest rate environment is very positive for those who have assets and are looking to create income out of them. That creates a great opportunity to lower risks in portfolios by moving toward some deposit options, fixed income, insurance products, and beyond.

This interview has been edited and condensed. The entire interview can be viewed here.

Must-reads from Globe Advisor this week

Key things to consider before relocating in retirement

Retirement comes with many freedoms, including the ability to change addresses when the place you live no longer has to be tied to where you work. The choices usually involve downsizing, moving to a new community closer to family, or a warmer climate. The likelihood of moving jurisdictions within Canada doubles at retirement, according to a study released in 2022 by Memorial University of Newfoundland associate professor of economics Derek Messacar. The study, which uses Statistics Canada data from 1982 to 2018 for people aged 55 to 71, shows that younger and higher-income tax filers are the most likely to move provinces when they retire. Brenda Bouw provides more details.

This money manager is bulking up on short-term bonds ahead of a ‘hard landing’ for the economy

Investors continue to debate whether a recession will eventually hit and, if it does, whether the economic blow will be hard or soft. Money manager Bryden Teich believes we’re in for a two-stage economic decline – with part one already here. “[This year] was the soft part of the landing and we expect a much harder landing into next year,” says Mr. Teich, partner and portfolio manager at Toronto-based Avenue Investment Management Inc., which oversees $400-million in assets. Brenda Bouw asks what he’s been buying and selling.

How to tackle the various investor biases

From individuals who want to follow hot investment tips to those who fear making the wrong decision, different investor personality types are part of human nature. Yet, acting on some of these traits can have the potential to increase risk and affect long-term financial goals. For advisors, helping clients become aware of these behaviour patterns or biases early on and working with them to gain perspective and provide education around factors such as diversification, risk and the benefits of a disciplined approach to investing are key to ensuring they stay on the path to success. Helen Burnett-Nichols examines this philosophy.

How cross-border clients can utilize the U.S. gift tax lifetime exemption before rules change

With pending changes to U.S. gift taxes, some advisors are helping cross-border clients take advantage of planned giving strategies. Currently, the U.S. lifetime gift tax exemption is US$12.92-million but under U.S. legislation, the exemption amount will revert back to US$5.49-million (adjusted for inflation) on Jan. 1, 2026. Only American citizens, regardless of the country in which they currently reside, or non-citizens who are domiciled in the U.S., qualify for the lifetime gift tax exemption. While Canadians who own U.S. assets don’t receive the gift tax exemption, they do qualify for the U.S. gift tax exclusion, for which they can give an individual a gift of up to US$17,000 a year without triggering any tax. Deanne Gage reports.

Also see:

How this retiree became a nomad to split her time between Canada and Mexico at age 88

How advisors are speeding up the process of creating financial plans

High demand for U.S. blue-chip stocks leads to more CDRs – but how do they fit in portfolios?

BoC’s interest rate decision and big tech earnings in this week’s Advisor Lookahead

What you and your clients need to know

CEO departs from industry organization for financial advisors amid financial losses

Greg Pollock abruptly departed his role as chief executive officer of Advocis after the national industry group for financial advisors lost $2.5-million in 2022 and, according to its new leader, likely overstated its membership count for years. Now, interim CEO Harris Jones must sort out the organization’s numbers and right the ship in preparation for a permanent leader. After years of financial stability prior to the pandemic, Advocis reported a sharp financial downturn in 2022 and said it borrowed large sums to cover its costs. Clare O’Hara and David Milstead have the story.

Looking past high interest rates at the next big risk to your personal finances

The big story in personal finance is no longer interest rates – it’s recession risk. The Bank of Canada passed on opportunities to raise rates in both September and October, a sign that borrowing costs are high enough now to contain inflation. The bank stayed on the sidelines in March and April, then resumed rate hikes. But the economy is too fragile today to withstand much more pressure from rising rates. This fragility is where you should focus your attention in managing your investments and finances in the months ahead. Rob Carrick offers some thoughts for specific groups.

What to make of Alberta’s unrealistic CPP withdrawal demand of half the assets

Alberta’s intention to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan is back in the news after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Danielle Smith traded barbs over the matter. A study by LifeWorks, the human resources consultancy that has since been acquired by Telus Health, that the province commissioned calculates that Alberta is entitled to 53 per cent of the CPP’s assets, which would amount to $334-billion. Keith Ambachtsheer and Ed Waitzer analyze how to respond to this withdrawal request.

Bank of Canada says it is not seeing the decline in house prices it had expected

The Bank of Canada says higher interest rates have not dragged down home prices as much as expected because a shortage of homes in the country is keeping values elevated. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, at the same news conference, said structural problems in the housing market are contributing to high inflation and impeding the bank’s efforts to cool growth in consumer prices. Rachelle Younglai reports.

– Globe Advisor Staff