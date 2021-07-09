Is the rise of ‘self-care’ spending throwing Canadians off their financial goals?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Advisor News

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Is the rise of ‘self-care’ spending throwing Canadians off their financial goals?

Kira Vermond
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

As the COVID-19 pandemic has raged through 2020 and 2021, Canadians have spent more disposable income on self-care, like online yoga classes, baking supplies, Peloton bikes and class memberships, meditation apps, or meal delivery services.

Cameron Prins/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Step into Sheila Walkington’s basement and you’ll find a stationary exercise bicycle collecting dust. Now, the co-founder and chief financial officer of Money Coaches Canada in Vancouver is using the ill-advised purchase as a teachable moment for clients who are weighing short-term versus long-term financial goals.

The lesson comes at an opportune moment, too. As the COVID-19 pandemic has raged through 2020 and 2021, Canadians have tried to reduce their stress – or at least beat the languishing blahs – by spending more disposable income on self-care. Think online yoga classes, baking supplies, $5,000 Peloton bikes and class memberships, $85 meditation apps, or meal delivery services that take the thinking out of dinner prep.

According to a recent Bank of Nova Scotia survey, 70 per cent of Canadians started partaking in at least one self-care activity during the pandemic, with 60 per cent of those spending an average of $282 in the past 12 months.

Story continues below advertisement

Granted, some of the survey’s items deemed to be self-care are questionable. Online shopping, for one. But the overall results point to a growing trend of clients spending to “treat themselves” in response to daily stresses.

Even before COVID-19, self-care was a US$10-billion industry in the U.S. alone. Add the pandemic, with its harsh economic realities, loneliness, burnout, and health fears, and people have been enticed to turn to and pay for activities that give an extra sense of comfort and good health.

“For sure, people’s spending habits are different,” Ms. Walkington says, adding she has seen an uptick in spending on streaming services this past year – not to mention trampolines for kids, fitness equipment, and so-called pandemic puppies. “They’re not good for savings, but they’re good emotionally.”

Regardless if these expenses are good for the soul, it’s still important for financial advisors to help clients stick to their bigger, longer-term financial goals like debt repayment and saving for retirement. The trick is helping them find the right balance between those long-term goals and short-term wellness yearnings.

Ms. Walkington says she starts the conversation by talking about goals and priorities. Maybe the client wants to get fit or travel again someday. It’s a zero-sum game though – if they want to spend more in one area, they have to take that money from another disposable income bucket to pay for it.

“You can play the game, ‘Would You Rather,’” she says, “and sometimes clients will surprise you. They say, ‘We love our alcohol, but I’d rather travel and have a glass of wine in Italy.’”

Elke Rubach, principal at Rubach Wealth in Toronto, agrees that conversations about self-care spending need to revolve around setting priorities but also require a deep dive into cash flow and discretionary spending. Can clients actually afford what they want to spend? She calls it “cash flow clarity,” and it means tracking even the small, ongoing expenses.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you can afford it and it’s important to you, go to town. But if you can’t afford it, it’s not going to make you feel better. It’s going to make it a lot worse,” she says of overspending on self-care. “First, figure out if you can feed the puppy – then you can buy the puppy.”

People’s age and lifestyle have an impact on how spending on physical health, mental health, and wellness should be handled. Ms. Walkington says those purchases haven’t made much of a dent in retirees’ financial plans. In fact, according to the Scotiabank survey, those in or approaching retirement spent the least on self-care during the past year ($220).

Yet, these expenses have a larger impact on younger clients, such as millennials. Although they struggle to find the money for down payments for homes and families, even in good times, the Scotiabank survey found that Canadians aged 18 to 34 significantly outspent others of self-care activities in the previous year ($395).

Jacqueline Soong, a 28-year-old certified financial planner with Desjardins Financial Security Independent Network in Toronto, works primarily with young people. She says she’s not surprised by the amount younger clients spend on, or the fact they might have a different take on what constitutes, self-care. Anything that makes life better and easier is up for grabs. She often helps clients carve out budget space for expenditures like online shopping or meal delivery services as often as for online meditation classes.

“This generation, we’re more aware of mental health,” she says. “We will prioritize spending a bit more money, but being happy and comfortable, as opposed to cost-cutting.”

Still, finding balance can be tough. One of her clients spends $800 a month on therapy, a large chunk of that person’s income. Ms. Soong says it’s hard to tell the client she should save that money for something else, so instead, they try to find the funds in other places. For Ms. Soong, it’s important to be realistic and to keep her tone light and helpful, but direct.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not like the 50-year-old [advisor] who’s going to judge you for buying a latte a day, but if you want to reach your goals, then you need to know where to cut,” she says.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies