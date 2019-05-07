Join us for a Globe Advisor roundtable chat

 Skip to main content

E-mail us to register. Staff will respond to you directly with confirmation of your spot.

The Globe and Mail is excited to invite you to the first Globe Advisor roundtable discussion at The Globe and Mail Centre (351 King St. E.) in Toronto on May 29, 2019 from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Globe Advisor Editor Pablo Fuchs and fellow staff want to hear from you about the issues affecting you and your financial advisory business – from regulatory and industry developments, to practice management, to investment strategies – and how we can fulfill your needs better.

Technical staff also will be on hand to answer any questions and hear recommendations for the newly modernized ProStation tool.

A light luncheon will be provided. To register*, please e-mail your first and last name, title, company and contact information (telephone number and e-mail) to Natalie Simonetta at NSimonetta@globeandmail.com.

Please send any questions to Pablo Fuchs at PFuchs@globeandmail.com.

*Note: As space is limited, our staff will e-mail you directly with confirmation of your spot.

