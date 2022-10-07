This is Globe Advisor’s weekly newsletter for professional financial advisors, published every Friday. If someone has forwarded this newsletter to you via e-mail, or you’re reading this on the web, you can register for Globe Advisor, then sign up for this newsletter and others on our newsletter sign-up page.

When it comes to retirement planning, the headlines for Canadians are pretty bleak.

The recently released Natixis Investment Managers 2022 Global Retirement Index shows Canada dropped five spots to 15th place out of 44 developed countries with lower scores in areas such as material well-being, tax pressures and overall happiness. The report also says Canadians underestimate the impact of longevity, inflation and health-care costs on savings.

The latest Canadian Retirement Survey conducted by Abacus Data for the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan also shows more than half (55 per cent) of adults were concerned about having enough savings in retirement, up 6 percentage points from last year.

A lack of financial literacy is largely to blame for the dire retirement outlook, says Myron Genyk, chief executive officer at Evermore Capital Inc., in Toronto. He points to research showing about 30 per cent to 40 per cent of retirement wealth inequality is due to a lack of financial knowledge.

Globe Advisor spoke to Mr. Genyk about how advisors can help investors improve their financial literacy.

Are we in a retirement crisis in Canada, as some studies suggest?

Not everybody’s in a crisis – some people are doing just fine. But a study that sticks out in my mind shows that 32 per cent of adult Canadians haven’t saved a penny. Why is that? Part of it is socio-economic.

For some, it’s impossible to save money. But there’s also a good number of Canadians who have the ability to save for retirement who just haven’t done so. And why not? It goes back to financial literacy.

You can be socio-economically privileged and have a great education, but if you’re financially illiterate, the odds are against you having significant retirement wealth.

How should an advisor approach financial literacy with a client?

Financial literacy can be broken up into four different areas – how to spend, how to borrow, how to save, and how to invest.

It sounds simple, but many people just don’t know how to save and invest or how much. There are several rules of thumb out there, but when you’re investing for retirement, you need to be pretty financially savvy. It’s about asset allocation, diversification and making sure you choose the right securities. Then you should rebalance as needed.

You recently launched a target-date fund at Evermore. Why now?

Until recently, Canadian investors didn’t have access to these kinds of low-fee, all-in-one retirement solutions.

In the past 18 months, three different asset managers have come to market with different retirement solutions, including Purpose Investments’ Longevity Pension Fund, our target-date exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at Evermore, and more recently, Guardian Capital Group came out with longevity and decumulation funds. So now Canadians have a much better menu of options for retirement investing.

It comes back to financial literacy. It’s a huge problem. People don’t know how to invest their savings. These are new, innovative products that can help make retirement investments more accessible.

What else should advisors do to help their clients save for retirement?

A crucial role that advisors play is as a coach, reminding their clients to stay the course when it comes to investing, especially when markets drop.

Remind them that you have a game plan. You can make minor changes as markets change, but don’t drastically change the plan. Most good advisors have already mapped out what they’re going to do when markets are hot and what to do when they’re not.

It’s about making sure that their clients aren’t freaking out and cashing out at the worst possible time.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

- Brenda Bouw, Special to The Globe and Mail.

