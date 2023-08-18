This is Globe Advisor’s weekly newsletter for professional financial advisors, published every Friday. If someone has forwarded this newsletter to you via e-mail, or you’re reading this on the web, you can register for Globe Advisor, then sign up for this newsletter and others on our newsletter sign-up page. For more from Globe Advisor, visit our home page.

Commercial real estate used to be seen as a no-brainer for some investors. But with rising costs due to inflation and higher interest rates and changes to the investment landscape that the pandemic caused, some are more wary about the future.

Keith Reading, senior director, research at Morguard Corp. in Whitby, Ont., spoke recently with Globe Advisor about his insights on commercial real estate.

How are office vacancy rates doing now that we’re coming out of the pandemic years?

Office workplaces are going through a transitional period. Vacancies are at roughly 30-year highs.

There are lots of choices if you happen to be one of those companies looking for office space, and generally, you can get space at a discount. But a lot of companies are in wait-and-see mode, delaying decisions.

Typically, in the office market, your lease comes up, you might relocate, downsize or increase your space. That model was kind of cast aside over the past several years now that we have hybrid workplaces and companies learning what they really need in terms of office space.

How worried are businesses about rising costs?

A lot of companies are not overly confident about the economy. With rising interest rates, it’s more costly and risky for them to expand, so they don’t see now as the time to get going.

While I think the office market will come back eventually, I’d be careful in investing in any real estate investment trust (REIT) that has a lot of exposure to office space right now. REITs are a good buy, but you need to be selective, understand the debt picture and know your risk profile.

I would be looking at REITs with a multifamily apartment, industrial or retail focus. It is a good staple buy. The apartment sector anticipates that rents will keep rising and offset the higher cost of borrowing. Demand for rentals is quite strong, particularly in Canada.

I also like REITs that have substantial holdings in retail properties that sell necessities. Grocery stores and pharmacies have performed quite well even during COVID. People still need groceries, medications and other necessities.

What are some other investing opportunities with REITs?

If you look at companies and parts of the real estate sector that have managed their debt really well, it’s certainly still something of interest to many investors.

What we’ve seen lately is investors looking into specialized types of real estate beyond the traditional sectors. They’ve looked into the life sciences sector, self-storage, and modular homes. They’re looking for performance and yield.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

- Deanne Gage, Globe Advisor reporter

Must-reads from Globe Advisor this week

How portfolio managers are gearing up for a bounceback in bonds

With inflation stabilizing and last month’s interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada (BoC) and U.S. Federal Reserve Board, some advisors are beefing up their bond positions in client portfolios by adding duration, but they’re also weighing the credit risk. Mike Waller, portfolio manager at Lakeside Wealth Management with Investment Planning Counsel Inc. in Kelowna, B.C., says he believes the BoC is close to the end of the interest rate tightening cycle and sees bonds finally achieving respectable real return rates, which hasn’t been seen for years. “We have been adding duration while still maintaining high credit quality companies because there isn’t a lot of spread in the high yield market,” he says. Deanne Gage reports.

The top surprises – good and bad – new retirees face

More than 90 per cent of Canadians with a written financial plan say they feel financially prepared for retirement, according to the recent 2023 Fidelity Retirement Report. Yet, only 85 per cent report being emotionally prepared for it. The findings suggest all the planning in the world cannot prepare retirees for the mental shock of retirement. “What they have in their heads might not relate to reality,” says David Driscoll, president and chief executive officer at Liberty International Investment Management in Toronto. Dale Jackson examines the other findings.

Why this money manager is hanging on to tech stocks and adding more resources

Like many investors, money manager Wes Ashton has been rewarded for betting on big tech stocks that led the market rally so far this year. And despite their rich valuations right now, Mr. Ashton – co-founder, portfolio manager and director of growth strategy at Vancouver-based Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc. – continues to hold them in client portfolios, believing that technology will continue to drive the economy long term. His team is also buying stocks in more traditional sectors such as energy, mining and financial services, which they consider cheap with room for growth in the coming months. Brenda Bouw asks what he’s buying and selling.

Also see:

Why this former financial planner retired early and learned to play the ukulele

Inflation, retail earnings to show how consumers are faring in this week’s Advisor Lookahead

What you and your clients need to know

Eight tax ideas to put money back in the pockets of students

Students should file a tax return every year. The reason? If they have any earned income, they’ll create RRSP contribution room that can save them tax later when they contribute to an RRSP. In addition, they could get a refund of any tax they paid in the year if it turns out they owe no taxes because their income is below the basic personal amount ($15,000 in 2023) and other tax credits. Finally, they could be entitled to the GST/HST credit and climate action incentive. Tim Cestnick outlines other tax tips for students.

Twenty new Canadian ETFs amid weakening flows: money market, slightly levered and multifactor

In July, Canadian ETFs saw moderate inflows totaling $3-billion. Fixed Income experienced a continued influx of funds, reaching $1.9-billion. On the equity side, $0.9-billion was added, mostly split between Canada, at $0.5-billion, and international, at $0.7-billion, while the U.S. market continued to see a modest outflow of $0.2-billion. Throughout 2023, Canadian ETFs surpassed the $20-billion milestone for inflow, reaching a total of $22.6-billion. Fixed income saw a dominant inflow of $13-billion, while equity garnered $7.5-billion in inflow. Most of the equity inflow was directed toward international equities, amounting to $6.4-billion, followed by $2.9-billion for Canada, and an outflow of $1.8-billion for the U.S. Anthony Menard provides more details.

Laurentian Bank doesn’t have to sell itself at any price

Laurentian chief executive officer Rania Llewellyn will need to roll out an inspired marketing initiative if the bank concludes its current strategic review without finding a buyer willing to pay a premium price for the country’s ninth-largest lender. As Laurentian prepares to release third-quarter financial results on Aug. 31, and potentially update investors on the review, analysts say without a deal, the bank’s growth prospects are dim. Andrew Willis has more on this story.

Sorry to spoil the party, Swifties. Can you really afford that Eras Tour ticket?

We need a new way to talk about extravagances, and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour is the perfect venue. It’s accepted as fact that everyone deserves a splurge or two, that we may not agree on what’s a justified indulgence, and that it’s okay for a splurge to stretch your finances just a bit. We want rules for real people and the real world, not a personal finance utopia. Rob Carrick looks at when splurging makes sense.

