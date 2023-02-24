This is Globe Advisor’s weekly newsletter for professional financial advisors, published every Friday. If someone has forwarded this newsletter to you via e-mail, or you’re reading this on the web, you can register for Globe Advisor, then sign up for this newsletter and others on our newsletter sign-up page.

The reopening of China’s economy this year from strict COVID-19 restrictions and the easing of investment regulations is putting focus back on the world’s second-biggest economy as its growth is expected to accelerate.

Since November, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index has risen 14 per cent compared to just a 2.5 per cent increase in the S&P 500 as investors seek exposure outside of the U.S.

Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani spoke with Frederic Neumann, managing director and chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings PLC, about his outlook for China’s economy, what this means for the U.S. Federal Reserve Board’s monetary policy and opportunities for investors.

There’s a lot of talk about how to play China’s reopening trade with a recent survey of global fund managers suggesting that it may be crowded. Do you think there are still opportunities for investors?

There were two years of, essentially, underperformance of Chinese equities because of concerns around the zero-COVID policy … [and] regulations. So, global investors have been pulling back a lot from Chinese assets, in general.

What you see now is a quick reversal of that. Since November, we’ve seen more positive sentiment toward China’s economic growth because of the reopening, and that’s drawing [investors] in. But because [there were] two years of a reduction in exposure, there’s still a long way to go.

These are probably the second biggest capital markets in the world [Shanghai and Hong Kong] and there’s still a lot of positioning that can readjust. So, yes, investors have started to look into this, but we would argue that there’s still a long way to go – particularly if you believe that China is going to deliver 5.6 per cent growth this year when the rest of the world is struggling to generate much growth. We’re still looking at a full year of delivering above-average economic growth compared to the rest of the world. And that’s still a powerful magnet for global capital.

If China’s growth accelerates, what would that mean for inflation, globally, and the Fed’s path on interest rates?

If China accelerates sharply, then it at least increases demand in the world. And that could, of course, raise price pressures.

When we look at where growth comes from – it’s a lot of services in China – people travelling more domestically. It’s not going to add too much to global inflation necessarily. But what is inflationary, potentially, is the commodity side because if the housing market increases, we have more construction in China. We need more energy for that. We need more building materials and that can push up the price of global commodities.

That’s potentially a challenge for the rest of the world because [it’s] really hoping inflation is coming down, not accelerating. If China pushes up commodity prices singlehandedly, then it would slow down the disinflation process in other economies. It doesn’t necessarily mean that U.S. inflation, Canadian inflation goes up, but it may prevent it from going down as quickly as expected.

That then goes back to the Fed because it complicates its exit strategy. If the Fed sees inflation not coming off as quickly as expected, they’ll have to keep interest rates higher for longer. That, of course, has other consequences for economic growth. So, you can see that China’s growth acceleration is positive in many ways for the global economy, but also poses challenges on the inflation side through commodities, in particular.

This interview has been edited and condensed. The entire interview can be viewed here.

- Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani, Globe Advisor assistant editor

Must-reads from Globe Advisor this week

The best long-haul RRSP investments from three veteran money managers

How registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) will be affected decades from now by an escalating global military buildup or higher interest rates are probably the last things investors are thinking about as they rush to make a contribution before the March 1 deadline. But beyond that tax refund in the spring, the long-term investments inside RRSPs help determine how people live in retirement. That means choosing the right mix of investments that grow over time is paramount. Dale Jackson speaks with three veteran money managers about their best long-haul RRSP investment picks.

Measures that can protect homeowners, buyers from becoming victims of title fraud

Alarming incidents of title fraud making headlines in recent weeks are a reminder for advisors to help their clients be vigilant about these and other financial scams. With title fraud, criminals use fake identification and bank accounts to impersonate a homeowner to sell a property. Victims include homeowners, many of whom are often targeted while away for extended periods, and buyers who purchase the property from the fraudster. As a result, advisors have been fielding more questions from clients about how to protect themselves. Brenda Bouw looks at what homeowners and buyers need to be aware of.

Why money managers see opportunities in Europe while also raising doubts

Many Canadian investors have found encouragement with positive signs for North American equities thus far this year as stock markets look to recover from a difficult 2022. However, some markets further from home have been faring even better. European stocks have been outperforming North American indexes for the past several months. European investment funds are seeing a spike in inflows as investors become more optimistic about the region’s fundamentals – especially compared to macroeconomic challenges in the U.S. Terry Cain speaks to portfolio managers about where the opportunities remain in the region and what to be wary of.

Are RRSPs enough to generate lasting income in retirement?

The majority of Canadians believe they need $1.7-million to retire confidently and comfortably, according to a new survey from Bank of Montreal. Yet, the survey also reports that “the average amount held in RRSPs nationally is $144,613, a 2 per cent increase from 2021.” That begs the question – are RRSP contributions enough to retire on? There are many factors to consider when looking at a client’s retirement savings, advisors say. Daina Lawrence reports on strategies to create lasting retirement income.

Also see:

Globe Advisor’s Best of RRSP season: Strategies that make the most of retirement investments

Why this money manager favours residential and industrial real estate right now

Silicon Valley Bank profit squeeze in tech downturn attracts short sellers

Bond ETFs suck liquidity out of market in a crisis, academics say

What you and your clients need to know

Death of the balanced portfolio strategy is premature

According to a 2022 report produced by the Investment Funds Institute of Canada, the largest proportion of Canadian mutual funds was “balanced funds,” at 49 per cent. This share would have been even higher had this segment not also seen a net redemption of $30-billion – the largest on record. It reflects a change in investor behaviour as a result of either economic or market developments, or perhaps hearsay. Last year, there was a ton of hearsay when it came to so-called balanced portfolios, with some analysts proclaiming the death of the “60/40″ portfolio. Andrew Pyle of CIBC Wood Gundy outlines what’s wrong with the suggestion that balanced portfolios should be thrown out.

Black-owned businesses tend to be smaller, less profitable than others: Statscan

Black-owned businesses in Canada tend to be smaller and perform less well financially than businesses owned by white people or other racialized groups, according to a Statistics Canada report analyzing data from several sources up to 2018. The agency found that the proportion of Black business owners among all business owners has been increasing over time. But the numbers show that Black-owned businesses may be struggling more on average, with lower profit margins. Here’s more on the challenges Black business owners face.

Netflix, some Canadians just aren’t that into you

Rob Carrick will not insult anyone by saying that cancelling Netflix is a difference-making financial decision. But there’s still a need to talk about the extra costs that some households face as a result of Netflix’s decision to crack down on password sharing. There may be an opportunity here to rethink enough of a household’s spending to noticeably lighten the load. He weighs the pros and cons of cancelling monthly subscriptions and regular monthly spending on non-essentials.

