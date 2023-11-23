Open this photo in gallery: Lea Elfassy, a retired nurse and avid hiker, in Bois-de-Liesse Nature Park in Montreal.Evan Buhler/The Globe and Mail

In Tales from the Golden Age, retirees talk about their spending, savings and whether life after work is what they expected.

Lea Elfassy, 65, Montreal

I retired in 2019 at the age of 61 after working for more than 40 years as a nurse in different capacities. I had planned to retire at age 60, but I was going through a divorce and felt like there was enough change happening in my life at the time. I thought I would work for another year, but then decided to stop after three months. I still work occasionally at vaccination clinics – but at my own pace.

I loved the transition to retirement. A lot of people warned me that I might have a tough time or become depressed once I stopped working full-time, but that didn’t happen. Instead, I felt a sudden freedom to do whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted. There are some days when I don’t have anything to do, which is great too. I’m not the type of person who needs to be busy all the time.

To really embrace retirement, I believe you need to let go of your work identity and focus on other interests. For me, that’s reading, travelling and immersing myself in different cultures. I’m also a very experienced backpacker. I recently returned from a hiking trip in Newfoundland and Labrador. I also hiked Mount Kilimanjaro at age 55 with my son and hiked by myself to base camp at Mount Everest just before I retired.

I think the time I’ve spent alone travelling and hiking has helped me be more comfortable with myself, especially now that I’m alone after being married for 36 years. Of course, I’m not really alone because I spend a lot of time with my three children, my three grandchildren and my mother. I also have a wonderful group of friends.

I don’t worry too much about money in retirement. I lead a simple life. I’ve downsized to a condo, I’m mortgage-free and I have a pension from my years of work. I started collecting my Canada Pension Plan at age 61 and am deferring my Old Age Security for now. I also have some investments in the stock market, managed by an advisor, that will hopefully serve me well in my older years.

My advice to people planning to retire is to figure out what you love to do before taking the leap. Spend time doing more of your current hobbies and learn new ones to get a sense of how you plan to spend your days. Then, once you feel ready to retire, financially, the world opens up. Do everything you can to enjoy this next chapter of your life.

As told to Brenda Bouw

This interview has been edited and condensed.

