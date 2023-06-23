This is Globe Advisor’s weekly newsletter for professional financial advisors, published every Friday. If someone has forwarded this newsletter to you via e-mail, or you’re reading this on the web, you can register for Globe Advisor, then sign up for this newsletter and others on our newsletter sign-up page.

Financial abuse of seniors is more prevalent these days, and more likely to come from a family member or close connection, according to recent research from the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The abuse could be theft of money, possessions or property, or misusing authority as the senior’s power of attorney.

Globe Advisor reporter Deanne Gage spoke with Karen Henderson, founder and chief executive officer of Long Term Care Planning Network, in a recent LinkedIn Live webinar about the nuances of financial abuse and how advisors can recognize the signs.

Why does financial abuse occur?

The abuser has a tremendous need for money or possessions and a sense of entitlement. All of these things overpower the natural tendency to be compassionate and caring about an older individual. Abuse is hugely around control and the abuser satisfying their financial needs. Sadly, it happens in the best of families.

More parents today are assisting adult children due to life being so expensive. How could this extend to abuse?

What we all have to remember is that it’s the parent’s money. It does not belong to anybody but them, they earned it.

Parents do want to help their kids financially and especially now when it’s so tough to get a start in the housing market. But it might dawn on the parents, at some point, that by doing so, they’re endangering their own financial security when they’re older. So, they tell the kids they can no longer supply them with money.

One card that could be played on the part of the adult child is [threatening them] with not getting to see grandkids anymore. So, it ends up being pretty hardball.

What are some red flags that advisors need to watch with clients?

Pay attention to unusual financial activity on the part of the client. Either bank accounts are being accessed more heavily or the client is requesting transfers from their investments to their personal bank account.

Other signs are that the client doesn’t want to meet with the advisor in the advisor’s office. If the client does come in, he or she will not look the advisor in the eye because things are uncomfortable. The client may refuse to meet with the advisor alone and brings a new friend along with them. There’s been a real change in the attitude of the client and possibly in the physical appearance of the client. The client may become very defensive.

If the client has a trusted contact person listed on their accounts, the advisor should contact that person and express their concerns. Ask if the client has talked to them about being worried about money and that will help the advisor know better how to proceed with the client because they have more information.

What can seniors do to protect themselves from being financially abused?

They should be completely aware of their bank accounts and know what’s going on in them at all times. They should set up automatic payment of bills and automatic receipt of payments. They should make sure that their powers of attorney are current and are working for them.

They should – when they’re cognitively capable – make sure that they stay connected with their community because social isolation is one of the best ways an abuser can succeed. They isolate a client from their family and community.

This interview has been edited and condensed. The entire interview can be viewed here.

How to stay on track financially after becoming wealthy early in life

Whether it’s a professional athlete or someone who sees their business idea go viral, achieving success at a young age can bring significant wealth – along with future career uncertainty and earning years that peak early. Financial advisors who work successfully with young Canadians experiencing sudden wealth say it requires understanding their unique planning needs, values and relationship with money. It often also necessitates stepping into a coaching role to help them work toward a more defined financial future. Helen Burnett-Nichols reports.

Why stress testing financial plans goes beyond bracing for market volatility

No one experiences the average. They experience ups and downs that, over time, equal an average. While financial advisors coach clients to expect volatility when investing, they typically fail to apply the same logic when projecting returns in a financial plan. That’s why despite the industry norm of going with straight-line assumptions for financial plans, it’s vital that financial plans be stress tested – preferably utilizing a Monte Carlo analysis to determine the probability of success when subjected to market volatility. Jason Pereira explains.

Why this money manager thinks investors should get off the sidelines but still be defensive

Chris Kerlow doesn’t think investors should be sitting on the bench during the current period of market volatility. “There’s probably more risk being out of the market than in the market,” says Mr. Kerlow, senior portfolio manager and investment advisor with Langsford Wealth Counsel at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (Canada) in Oakville, Ont., whose team oversees $650-million in assets. “Waiting on the sidelines to buy the dip is not a proven strategy,” he adds. “Be pragmatic but opportunistic in deploying capital into areas where you see a long-term upside.” Brenda Bouw finds out what he’s been buying and selling.

CIRO’s new dual registration process gets thumbs up from dealers, but the industry still awaits final rules

Two dealer firms going through the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization’s (CIRO) dual registration framework commend the new streamlined process for its advisors but add a few issues still need to be ironed out. Dual registration allows a dealer firm to hold both securities and mutual fund licences and employ both types of advisors under one legal entity. Previously, firms needed separate legal entities to be registered under the then Mutual Fund Dealers Association (MFDA) and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). Now that the MFDA and IIROC merged to create CIRO, the new self-regulatory organization has streamlined the process. Deanne Gage has more details on what it looks like.

Larger investors dominate condo ownership in smaller cities in Ontario and B.C.

Owners of multiple properties are dominating the condo investing market in smaller cities in Ontario and British Columbia, new data suggest. The data, prepared for The Globe and Mail from the Canadian Housing Statistics Program, shows the majority of condos used as investment property in those two provinces were owned by individuals and businesses who hold a minimum of three condos. Rachelle Younglai provides more details on these investors.

Ontario and Quebec accounting bodies to exit national CPA association

The main accounting bodies for Ontario and Quebec have suddenly announced plans to withdraw from Canada’s national accounting organization, which calls the unilateral move “disappointing and shocking.” Quebec CPA Order and CPA Ontario separately announced their intentions to end their formal relationship with Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. The withdrawal will take 18 months to complete in accordance with the terms of the current collaboration accord between the provincial bodies and CPA Canada. Clare O’Hara explains what this means for the accounting profession.

Pervasive sales culture at Canadian banks designed to push customers into high-fee products

Almost two decades of working for the big banks was more than enough for Jane Bolstad. She still believed in her job itself – lots of regular Canadians could use a good financial planner to help meet major goals or map out a retirement plan, she said. But she grew uncomfortable with the sales culture that has taken root in the Canadian banking system. Most bank advisors and planners are evaluated on whether they hit sales targets. Top performers are celebrated with galas and prizes. Underperformers are shamed and held back from promotions. Tim Shufelt and Clare O’Hara provide a behind-the-scenes look.

Feeling stuck in your job? Consider your values as key to finding fulfilment

Stories of employees feeling “stuck” in their jobs have become increasingly common, with 75 to 90 per cent of workers recently reporting feeling this way, according to studies by Oracle and Ceridian. While it can be hard to define, this feeling is typically associated with a sense of frustration that things are not progressing as they should. This sentiment often stems from a misalignment between employees’ personal values and their organizations’ values and can be triggered by any number of circumstances. Rebecca Slan Jerusalim explores in greater detail.

