Reverse mortgages have always been a controversial financial product, but that hasn’t stopped their expansion in Canada or from becoming a growing source of interest among advisors as a potential recommendation for certain clients.

A reverse mortgage allows homeowners aged 55 or older to borrow against their properties without making payments against the loan until it comes due – usually when the owner sells or dies. The product draws criticism largely because it typically carries higher interest rates than conventional mortgages.

Toronto-based HomeEquity Bank, the provider of the CHIP Reverse Mortgage, recently reported more than $1-billion in reverse mortgage originations for 2022, a 30-per-cent increase from 2021. That brings its total reverse mortgage portfolio under management to about $6.3-billon. The growth is despite a rapid rise in interest rates as more baby boomers look to stay in their homes and manage rising costs.

Last autumn, HomeEquity Bank brought on investment industry veteran Jeff Thorsteinson as vice-president, wealth distribution, to help grow its advisory channel. The Globe spoke with him recently about the growth in reverse mortgages and the company’s advisor strategy:

What has driven the growth of your business?

It’s dominantly demographics. More baby boomers are retiring, and many are house-rich and cash-poor. They have a need for income – and high inflation isn’t helping. So, more people realize that [their home] is an asset class they can tap into. Also, most want to stay in their homes as they get older.

The higher interest-rate environment didn’t appear to be a deterrent to your company’s growth last year.

People are concerned about all rates. Historically, our rates have been 2 to 3 percentage points more than conventional rates, but that spread is tightening. We’re about 150 or so basis points higher than a conventional five-year mortgage today. … And as we grow and become more mainstream, that spread’s going to tighten. That will only help people start to think this is a very economically viable option. We had a great amount of interest last year, but some people are waiting to see what’s happening with interest rates and if they come down.

Why has HomeEquity Bank decided to focus on the advisor network?

We like the participation of an advisor in the conversation [about a reverse mortgage]. It means we’re confident that the end client is making a very informed decision in getting that independent advice. Until this point, part of our process is and will continue to be independent legal advice. That’s there to protect the client as well as us to make sure everybody’s making the right decision. But if we add a financial advisor in there, we feel they’re even more assured that they’re making the right decision.

Many advisors are skeptical of reverse mortgages. What has the reception been in your meetings so far?

It’s an educational endeavour to get the message out there. There’s historical skepticism, some cultural biases, concerns about rates, those types of things. Once we actually sit down with somebody, the skepticism goes away pretty quickly, and they start to realize that this can be a useful tool in the right situations. It’s a specialized tool, but it’s not always the right tool for everybody. We spend a lot of time trying to describe a scenario in which it’s not the right fit and scenarios that are the right fit.

What are some common misconceptions that advisors have?

Some advisors believe that clients need to take out all the funds for which they qualify, but clients don’t have to take it out all at once, and they can use it like a line of credit and draw as they need it. Also, advisors tend to believe a CHIP [reverse mortgage] can only apply to the family home. In fact, we can blanket up to three properties. This tends to be particularly valuable if someone is trying to purchase an investment property. Another misconception is that the CHIP can be revoked or the credit limit can be reduced. In fact, a CHIP is a permanent facility, and we can’t reduce the amount for which we originally approved a client.

- Brenda Bouw, Globe Advisor reporter

Can you have too much invested in RRSPs?

At this time of year, investors are bombarded with reminders to load up their registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) for the tax deduction and deferral benefits – and, of course, to save for retirement. But is it possible to have too much in your RRSPs? Many older investors are asking this question after being forced to take out more money than they may want or need from their RRSPs, especially when they’re converted into registered retirement income funds (RRIFs) and the mandatory withdrawal rates kick in. Brenda Bouw speaks to advisors on what strategies they’re utilizing for clients to minimize the tax hit and potential clawback of government benefits later in life.

What to look out for when considering a layoff compensation package

Sometimes called the “layoff payoff,” severance payouts from employers are often accompanied by emotions and mental stressors – and they might become more commonplace. The past year has strained many people’s finances already and layoffs are expected to increase throughout 2023 with the jobless rate predicted to push 7 per cent. Clients will need to know what makes up a good severance package, when to say no to an offer and counter, and how to adjust a financial plan in the meantime. Daina Lawrence reports on the major things to consider when presented with a layoff compensation package.

How to play gold as it regains its shine

Gold has gained more glitter lately, even amid wild price swings. COMEX gold futures for April delivery surged to more than US$1,900 an ounce since the start of this year before pulling back sharply on profit-taking. The yellow metal is now trading around $US1,884 an ounce – still well above last year’s low in September of about US$1,623. Persistent inflation, a falling U.S. dollar, and supply constraints could drive the price of gold higher, experts say. Shirley Won speaks to portfolio managers and analysts on where the opportunities lie in the sector.

How pre-construction homebuyers can navigate higher mortgage rates on closing

A series of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada during the past year aimed at taming inflation have put pre-construction homebuyers on the back foot. Financial advisors say these people still have some options to manage higher expected monthly mortgage payments but can be limited if they’re struggling to qualify for the stress test. To pass the stress test, homebuyers may now qualify at 5.25 per cent or the mortgage contract rate plus two percentage points, whichever is higher. Kelsey Rolfe speaks to advisors about what clients are facing and how rising rates are changing their home-buying plans.

Ontario securities regulator denies public access to its review of bank fund selling

A year after Ontario’s finance minister called for a review of several Canadian banks that had halted sales of third-party investment funds, investors remain in the dark about whether regulators plan to do anything to address the issue. In response to a recent freedom-of-information request from The Globe and Mail, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) denied access to recommendations it sent to Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy in February 2022, after completing a three-month review of the issue at the minister’s request. Clare O’Hara reports on the latest developments.

17 ETFs with potential upside for investors

For value investors, market corrections and short-term volatility can provide opportunities to own a piece of a company at a discount. As a value investor, the hope is that the market has mispriced the fair value of a company, giving the patient investor a chance to reap the benefits over a longer term. Of course, this is dependent on the investor’s ability to gauge the company’s fair value accurately in the first place. Ian Tam of Morningstar Canada uses the concept of economic moats (a Warren Buffett-coined term that speaks to competitive barriers to entry) as a core input into valuing a company. He looks at exchange-traded funds that on aggregate have upside potential based on a roll-up of individual company fair value estimates.

If you are too busy, your personal strategy is lousy

If people are too busy, their time management strategy may just be lousy. That’s increasingly important the higher they are in the organization because their self-management failures cause problems for others and the organization. Harvey Schachter looks at how people can be more deliberate about choosing where to deploy their limited time.

