Canadian business owners have been put through the wringer over the past few years – from weathering long COVID-19-related shutdowns to post-pandemic labour shortages, supply chain snags and a series of interest rate hikes. The challenges have prompted some to shut down or sell their businesses, which advisors say present a whole host of financial, tax and estate planning implications.

In the second quarter of 2023, there were 1,090 business insolvency filings, up about 37 per cent from the previous year, according to the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals. The number was the highest quarterly volume since 2014. Restaurants Canada reported in May that bankruptcy filings in food services had spiked 116 per cent since 2022 and an estimated half of restaurants are currently unprofitable or breaking even compared with just 12 per cent pre-pandemic.

But insolvencies don’t tell the whole story. According to an August 2022 report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB), more than half of small businesses continued to struggle even after the pandemic. And given the choice, 46 per cent of survey participants would opt to close their doors and go out of business rather than file for bankruptcy.

The CFIB has also been ringing the alarm about small business owners’ inability to pay back enough of their Canada Emergency Business Account loans to qualify for government forgiveness on a third of it in time for the Jan. 18, 2024 deadline. The industry group estimates losing out on the forgivable portion “puts at jeopardy the future of up to 250,000 small businesses.”

“Some are struggling post-pandemic. Their business didn’t recover the same way or the hole they dug in the pandemic, they can’t dig [themselves] out of,” says Jason Pereira, partner and certified financial planner with Woodgate Financial Inc. at IPC Securities Corp in Toronto. At that point, he says, “The financial plan goes out the window. Whatever existed before is done now.”

Greg Tomkins, financial advisor with Tomkins Financial with Assante Capital Management Ltd. in Nanaimo, B.C., says many established business owner clients were able to come out ahead after the pandemic. But some very small business clients making less than $100,000 a year struggled during the pandemic.

“They were squeezed out and couldn’t ride through it,” he says. “A lot of people lower on the ladder struggled.”

Mr. Tomkins notes the pandemic prompted a wave of business owners in the baby boom generation to decide to retire early after their business survived the pandemic, only to then struggle with labour shortages.

“A lot more are looking around and saying, maybe I don’t want to work another five years, maybe I just want to retire,” he says.

Mr. Pereira says preparing to shut down a business “goes back to some fundamentals,” including building up an emergency fund of roughly six months of expenses to cushion them while they look for new employment if they don’t have a new job lined up already.

What to consider when closing a corporation

For business owners with a sole proprietorship or corporation, there are pros and cons of keeping those structures open versus shutting them down.

While keeping a corporation active comes with the cost of filing a zero-tax return each year, it can preserve optionality for clients who think they may eventually want to start another business. If business owners have money sitting in the corporation, shutting it down and pulling the money out would result in a heftier income tax bill, Mr. Pereira says.

“If I’m going to stop working for myself and go to work for someone else, earning a high income as well, and then shut down the corporation and take all that money out, that’s going to be very detrimental,” he says.

“It might make more sense not to bother with that,” he adds, noting in that case, the corporation could essentially function like another registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), which clients can draw down gradually and be taxed on at, hopefully, a lower tax bracket.

He notes that any life insurance policies owned by the corporation are the property of the corporation and moving them to personal ownership is a taxable event.

“If the bill is large enough, most will opt to keep the corporation just to hold the policy,” he adds.

For those who opt to close their corporation, investment and retirement strategies – such as individual pension plans or retirement compensation agreements – would also need to be shut down, Mr. Pereira says.

Waiting for the right time to close

Mr. Tomkins says clients who have leeway to sell their business in a few years rather than right away have the ability to maximize the tax efficiency of the transaction, but many are “too often reactive” and sell quickly when the opportunity arises.

For those who can afford a longer time horizon until the sale, he recommends selling at the beginning of the year, particularly if they don’t plan to take on a new job after the sale to minimize their marginal tax bracket.

He says it could also be beneficial to defer contributing to an RRSP for a few years, letting the available contribution room in the account build up, and then make a significant contribution the year of the sale to lessen their tax bill.

Mr. Tomkins says that depending on the client’s longer-term goals, he may advise putting the business in a family trust before selling. Those who expect to use most of the money from the sale during their life wouldn’t see much benefit, but clients who want to pass on the majority of the value of the business to their beneficiaries can use the family trust to multiply the lifetime capital gains exemption and pass the gains on to those beneficiaries.

Other factors to consider

Martin Pelletier, senior portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel in Calgary, notes business owners who are preparing to sell may be affected by changes to the alternative minimum tax system, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024 and makes 100 per cent of capital gains part of taxable income for anyone earning more than $173,000.

Outside of financial concerns, Mr. Pereira says former business owners can face a tough adjustment to becoming an employee.

“Once you’ve worked for yourself for a long period of time, it’s really hard to go back to working for someone else,” he says.

Many business owners have a sense of purpose and meaning tied up in their business, Mr. Pelletier says, and deciding to sell or close down can be a deeply emotional process.

“That’s why it’s important to take a look at what your life looks like post-transaction and rediscover what that [sense of] purpose is,” he says.

