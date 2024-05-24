Why Cardinal Point joined forces with specialist firm for hockey players

Open this photo in gallery: Proactive tax planning is important for hockey players, who often pay taxes in more than one jurisdiction and can get traded without notice.Dmytro Aksonov/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Athletes who reside in Canada and work in the U.S. – and vice versa – have many cross-border tax issues to sort through. To help serve professional and retired hockey players, Cardinal Point Wealth Management, which has offices in both countries, acquired Toronto-based Gavin Hockey Wealth Specialists earlier this month. Gavin’s business management company will be renamed Cardinal Point Athlete Advisors.

Globe Advisor spoke recently with Cardinal Point’s chief executive officer, Jeff Sheldon, about the acquisition and the complexity of cross-border financial planning.

How will the two firms benefit each other?

The firms were doing things similarly but there was a lot to be gained for our clients.

Gavin Hockey Wealth Specialists provides core business management services such as cash-flow management, bill paying, bookkeeping, and helping hockey players balance a chequebook. They advise athletes on financing homes, businesses and cars. They also do investment management, tax planning, estate planning and look at different asset protection opportunities.

Cardinal Point is first and foremost a comprehensive cross-border financial planning firm. We have a larger portfolio management team within the cross-border wealth management space. By joining us, Gavin gains a footprint in both Canada and the U.S. That’s important because we are physically closer to a lot of these players, so our ability to serve them will be a lot easier. We have offices in Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Boca Raton, Fla., Scottsdale, Ariz., and Irvine, Calif.

Many staff members on the Cardinal Point team have registered and certified financial planner designations, as well as country-specific chartered professional accountant and Internal Revenue Service enrolled agent designations. Gavin Hockey Wealth Specialists typically outsourced tax planning and compliance to a third party but now much of this work will be done in-house. That’s a tremendous value-added service enhancement for all existing clients. From Gavin Hockey Wealth Specialists, we gain the scale of working with more professional hockey players and an industry-leading business management team that brings experience with this unique clientele.

What are some cross-border challenges that professional hockey players face?

[Many are] Canadian citizens who play or have played for U.S.-based teams. In the National Hockey League, there are more teams in the U.S. There can be tax-filing requirements in different jurisdictions – where the athlete is playing versus where they live ­– and that’s where the complication sets in. They’re not just paying taxes in any single jurisdiction; it could be multiple ones. And when players get traded, they will transition to a new state or province where the tax rules in that jurisdiction can change. That’s why proactive tax planning is so important.

Why do you emphasize cash-flow planning before anything else?

When a player first joins the league, hockey is their core focus. We assist them with cash-flow planning as they’re suddenly making a significant amount of income. We help them with how [much] should be going toward savings, taxes, and day-to-day living costs. Cash-flow planning becomes even more important as a player gets older. Many will only play professional hockey for 10, 12, or 15 years. As they make the transition to the next phase of their lives, it’s equally important to ensure this hard work continues to support them.

Deanne Gage, Globe Advisor reporter

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Must-reads from Globe Advisor this week

The CRA is getting more audit muscle. Here’s why tax experts are concerned

The CRA will get expanded powers to force taxpayers to provide information under oath during an audit, a new legal weight experts say is overreaching and will add costs and stress to the review process. Legal experts believe the change announced in the federal budget is extreme and say the Finance Department has provided little guidance on how the new rules will be applied and what penalties could be imposed. “The risk of the interview turning into a cross-examination is a legitimate concern because an audit isn’t an investigation,” says Élisabeth Robichaud, a partner in the tax and tax disputes practices at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP in Montreal. Brenda Bouw reports.

Cross-border tax experts see rise in activity as clients ponder effects of capital gains changes

Some Canadians who already have citizenship elsewhere are considering leaving the country in response to changes to the capital gains inclusion rate announced in the 2024 federal budget, according to several cross-border tax planning experts. Under Canada’s so-called “departure tax,” someone who leaves the country is considered to have sold property at fair market value with a capital gain. For those who can get their affairs in order before the June 25 implementation date, the resulting deemed disposition will be taxed at the current 50 per cent inclusion rate. However, tax experts caution that giving up Canadian residency requires careful consideration. “You don’t want to let the tax tail wag the dog,” says Kris Rossignoli with Cardinal Point Capital Management. Here’s what clients need to consider.

Nine reasons Canadians may owe a tax balance this year

Some taxpayers may have been surprised to find themselves with a hefty income tax bill this year after receiving refunds in previous years. According to the Canada Revenue Agency, almost one-quarter of taxpayers had a balance owing on their 2023 income tax returns, with an average amount of $7,134. The reasons range from Old Age Security clawback to foreign pensions to changes in marital status, when former spouses lose the ability to split income. “With just one person claiming all of that income, that can push them up into a higher marginal tax rate, and that can cause a surprise, especially that first year,” says Morgan Ulmer with Caring for Clients. Deanne Gage reports on nine specific situations that could lead to taxes owing.

What to consider before co-owning a home

For many Canadians not already in the housing market, the dream of home ownership can seem just like that. But some who would otherwise be priced out of real estate are finding creative ways into the market, such as co-ownership. Rocky Bellotti, an investment advisor with Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. in Toronto, advises clients planning to co-own a property to view it as a business. Like any business, he says, the hope is that the partnership will be beneficial for all sides. However, everyone involved needs to understand the possible outcomes and how to deal with them. “It’s important, first of all, to have everything in writing,” he says. Daniel Reale-Chin reports on co-ownership agreements and other measures clients can take.

Also see:

How this advisor went from being an engineer to a business coach to a financial planner

When will the Bank of Canada embrace reality?

Making sure pets are cared for in estates

What advisors need to know about the change to T+1 trading

What you and your clients need to know

Brookfield CEO says institutional investors have less interest in ‘distractions’ of public markets

Institutional investors are losing interest in public markets around the world as their war chests for private deals get increasingly larger, Brookfield chief executive officer Bruce Flatt said at a regulatory event on Wednesday. Speaking at a panel discussion held by the Ontario Securities Commission debating the question “do public markets matter anymore?” Mr. Flatt said public and private markets are symbiotic and that Brookfield operates in both. However, he also predicted that within the next 10 years, more than 30 institutional investors around the world – each with more than US$1-trillion in assets – will prefer private markets. “They have to have things in the public markets, but the sums are so vast that they don’t want the distractions of the public markets on a day-to-day basis for all their capital, they just want to buy businesses,” Mr. Flatt said. Jameson Berkow reports.

Private credit funds are pitched as safe and stable, but investors aren’t getting anything special for the high risk and fees

Ben Felix gets pitched a lot of financial products. The most common in recent years is private credit, and private-credit strategies are being marketed and sold to retail investors, too. While private credit looks compelling on the surface, Mr. Felix writes, the tradeoff between higher risk and higher expected returns is not what it’s often made out to be.

Regulator warns high interest rates most pressing risk for banks

Canada’s banking regulator is warning that high interest rates and market uncertainty will continue to strain homeowners, consumers and businesses, prompting banks to adjust their lending practices. In its annual risk outlook, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said it’s scrutinizing risks stemming from stress on real estate and mortgages, corporate and commercial real estate debt, liquidity and funding, and foreign interference. While inflation has eased globally, central banks are still working to reduce those levels. OSFI expects elevated borrowing costs to cause higher mortgage renewal risk, as well as lower consumer spending and business investment. Stefanie Marotta reports.

CPPIB reports 8% return as equities surge, plans change to benchmarks

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported an 8-per-cent return in its last fiscal year, driven by strong gains by public and private equities, though the pension fund’s chief executive officer is now preparing to weather a tougher climate for investors. “The portfolio is performing as designed,” CEO John Graham said in an interview. “We’ve navigated through some pretty choppy water pretty well.” As he looks ahead to the next 10 years, however, some of the tailwinds for markets that helped buoy investment returns in pre-pandemic years now look like they could work against investors. James Bradshaw reports.

– Globe Advisor Staff