Canada is getting closer to adopting direct indexing to customize investor portfolios, but hurdles remain, says a recent report from Toronto-based Investor Economics, an ISS Market Intelligence business.

The report notes Canada lags the U.S. in adopting direct indexing due to broader technology constraints and lack of investor demand.

Direct indexing is structuring an investment portfolio to replicate an index such as the S&P/TSX Composite Index or the S&P 500 and with more customization beyond what an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or mutual fund might offer.

It’s particularly compelling when coupled with fractional share trading, the report states, since it allows for index replication and portfolio customization without requiring huge amounts of capital.

Direct indexing is growing in popularity in the U.S. – the report notes that 42 per cent of advisor firms currently offer direct indexing strategies – but not offered by any major distribution channels in Canada. A big reason is that, unlike in the U.S., dealers primarily build their own platforms, which can be costly and complex.

“We don’t have any offers here yet, but we’re seeing components of it that are starting to be built,” says Vince Linsley, associate director at ISS Market Intelligence in Toronto.

Globe Advisor spoke with Mr. Linsley recently about direct indexing and what Canada needs to do to adopt it:

What are the benefits of direct indexing?

It’s the ability to replicate the composition of an index using smaller amounts of money and customize it. Customization is the key. You can remove some things you don’t want and maybe add something you do. There are also potential tax savings through tax-loss harvesting, but that benefit is mostly for high-net-worth individuals.

What are some of the barriers here in Canada?

The number one hurdle for most firms in Canada is implementing the technology [to do it]. There are no plug-and-play platforms here like there are in the U.S. You need to have fractional-share trading and zero-commission trading to make this worthwhile.

Advisors and investors also don’t seem to have a huge desire to replicate an index this way, especially with the growing number of ETFs on the market today. Direct indexing might also conflict with the advisor’s value proposition.

What would need to happen for direct indexing to become a more viable option in Canada?

The technology would have to evolve. For firms in Canada, the big decision is, ‘Is there enough demand to make this worthwhile and profitable?’ Today, anything’s possible. It’s just a question of money.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

- Brenda Bouw, Globe Advisor reporter

Costs for summer camps and extracurriculars can land parents over budget without planning

Most clients have no trouble maintaining a monthly household budget of the regular line items. But it’s the big occasional purchases – like summer camps and kids’ extracurricular activities – that can land them in trouble, advisors say. And they know from experience. Nadege Koskamp, certified financial planner, senior financial consultant and division manager at IG Wealth Management in Toronto, has enrolled her school-aged daughters in full-day summer camp for seven weeks and she had to pay the full fees for those camps in February. This month, she already forked out fall registration fees for novice cheer, which begins in September. Deanne Gage provides tips on how to help clients plan for these expenses.

Why this portfolio manager is holding a lot of health care and tech stocks

While some investors are hiding from the ongoing market volatility, portfolio manager Paul Harris is embracing it. “Volatility is your friend. There are so many opportunities out there to buy securities that you really like when markets are like this,” says Mr. Harris, partner at Harris Douglas Asset Management Inc. in Toronto, who oversees about $138-million in assets. He believes the ups and downs will continue for months given the potential for further interest-rate increases, growing economic uncertainty and ongoing forecasts for a near-term recession. Brenda Bouw spoke with him to find out what he’s buying and selling.

How insurance regulators plan to push through many key reforms

Between banning deferred sales charges on segregated funds and releasing a scathing report on best practices for dealing with errors in managing general agencies (MGAs), it’s been a busy year for the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR). They say all the projects are aimed at protecting consumers better. Globe Advisor reporter Deanne Gage spoke with Huston Loke, incoming chair of the CCIR, who is also executive vice president of market conduct at the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA), about these organizations’ extensive to-do lists.

What advisors need to consider when selling a book of business

Most guidance on the sale of a book of business is often from the buyer’s perspective, such as how to find a practice that’s being sold and what price you should pay for it. However, more conversations are happening now with advisors about selling their practices and their succession strategy. For most advisors, their practice is their biggest investment and holds tremendous unrealized value. Like many small business owners, figuring out how to transition the business and maximize its value is essential to achieve their lifestyle and retirement goals. Jeff Gans explains why a developed succession plan is necessary for advisors.

Summer sizzler – will the stock market rally into mid-July?

How to prepare for transitioning the family business

IMF warns central banks of ‘uncomfortable truth’ in inflation fight

Private credit finds its next big target: investment-grade debt

Inflation and real GDP for Canada to shape BoC’s policy decision in this week’s Advisor Lookahead

Proposed tax changes in Canada could stifle large charitable gifts

The total amount of donations has increased to $11.8-billion in 2021 from $4.3-billion in 1998. That’s because the number of very large donations, generally made by wealthier Canadians, has increased over the years. In fact, the rise in the level of gifts has exceeded inflation by more than double over that time. So, it would seem inappropriate to introduce tax laws that would affect donations from wealthier folks negatively. After all, tax rules that encourage charitable giving are not loopholes or tax schemes to somehow enrich the wealthy. When a person donates to charity, it costs them real money out of their pocket – even after the tax incentives. Tim Cestnick provides details of the proposed changes.

Investor home owners looking for a tax break on losses wait for CRA’s tap on the door

There are hundreds of thousands of rented homes that do not turn a profit for their owners, but if you’re a landlord looking to the Canadian Revenue Agency for a tax break on those losses, you can expect to have to answer some tough questions on your investment. Realtor Brian Keller has been a landlord for 23 years and, after reporting losses on his 2021 tax returns relating to his rental business, he received no updates until almost a year later, when a six-page questionnaire arrived in the mail. “Provide a detailed projection of how you intend to develop your rental operation into a profitable enterprise,” the letter from CRA reads, among other things. Shane Dingman reports.

Gig work is here to stay, so we better get on with understanding it and making it work

A decade or so ago, the idea of a gig economy was interesting, and maybe enticing as well. After all, the gold watch era of work had ended and most workers figured that they would be job hopping over the course of a career. Job hopping over the course of a year was a leap, but it seemed to bring with it some intriguing possibilities, such as the ability to set one’s own hours and working conditions and maybe even to earn more money than would be possible as an employee. Or so went the hope. Linda Nazareth explains some enduring truths about gig work.

Make sure your estate plan considers your digital assets

Digital assets, like tangible assets, may have significant value. And at the time of your death, you’ll be deemed to have sold any capital property you own, at fair market value – including digital assets. If those assets have appreciated in value, the gain could be taxable at the time of your death. If your estate plan hasn’t accounted for these things properly, your heirs may not be able to access these digital assets when you’re gone. Do you, and your executor, even know what digital assets you own? Tim Cestnick explains how you can put together an action plan.

