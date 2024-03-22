Open this photo in gallery: FSRA CEO Mark White and Clare O’Hara, The Globe and Mail’s wealth management reporter, at the 2024 FSRA Exchange in Toronto.AJ Batac / FSRA/Handout

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is standing behind its decision to give the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) credentialing body status for the financial advisor title and is also placing an onus on advisors licensed to sell mutual funds to disclose their limited capabilities.

Those were some of the key themes Mark White, chief executive officer of FSRA, discussed at the 2024 FSRA Exchange earlier this month in Toronto in an interview with Clare O’Hara, The Globe and Mail’s wealth management reporter.

The conversation centred around regulation in Ontario’s credit union sector, property and casualty and life and health insurance sectors, as well as the regulator’s authority in overseeing the provincial government’s Financial Professional Titles Protection Rule.

Under this authority, the regulator approves credentialing bodies and the credentials financial services market participants use to determine who can use the title of financial advisor or financial planner.

Here is an excerpt of the discussion that focused on this topic:

FSRA’s approval of CIRO as a credentialing body for the financial advisor title earlier this year has caused much concern for investor advocates, particularly around mutual fund-licensed advisors. Why is FSRA allowing thousands of individuals who are registered by CIRO, but who many consider to be salespeople, to use the financial advisor title?

We’re doing it because it’s demonstrably in the consumer interest, and it’s completely aligned with the regime that exists in law. But CIRO is the gold standard for many of the things we want to see in credentialing bodies. It’s overseen by the Ontario Securities Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators. It has a very highly developed conduct and discipline framework. So, the people who are in CIRO’s framework are well overseen and well regulated.

The issue some consumer advocates have is they’re concerned some CIRO basic licensees are looking at mutual funds as the sole product. But by being in our regime, they have a professional code of conduct and ethics and a minimum standard of competency. They must not only understand the products they sell, but they have a responsibility to understand alternate products.

It’s a good sign CIRO is willing to come into our regime knowing that’s the case. There’s an opportunity for everybody to bring up the bottom end of that competency.

Is there concern because CIRO oversees two different types of advisors that someone who’s engaging with a mutual fund-licensed advisor may think they’re talking to a securities-licensed advisor, who offers very different advice?

That concern exists today. By being in our regime now, which was broadly supported, yes, the mutual fund level should be qualified for the financial advisor title. But whenever these advisors are using the title, they also have to say what their credentials are.

It will be apparent through the credential check tool we provide that a consumer can easily find out a mutual fund-licensed advisor is different than someone who gives full advice on stocks, bonds and other investments. That transparency is very important.

What’s the status of Advocis as a credentialing body considering its financial situation and the legal troubles that have been reported?

Advocis is a credentialing body [for the financial advisor title] and we have an obligation to watch what’s going on. It has been very forthcoming. The new management has been engaging with us whenever we’ve asked. Advocis is a credentialing body in good standing and its fees are fully paid. So, the people who are using titles through Advocis should have confidence that will continue.

Like all credentialing bodies, Advocis also has its weaknesses, so we continue to be focused on supervising those. And, of course, any organization that’s going through change at the top, we’re making sure it’s not cutting back on necessary resources, that it’s still providing governance, and that its eye isn’t off the ball. We’ll deal with that if we must through the normal supervisory tools.

– Pablo Fuchs, Globe Advisor editor

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Four housing credits and rebates to put money back in homeowners’ pockets

If your client is purchasing a new home or embarking on a renovation, there’s an opportunity to advise them on the tax credits and rebates they can claim. “Clients might not be aware of all the tax credits available to their specific situation,” says Julia Chung, president and certified financial planner at Spring Planning Inc. in Vancouver. Deanne Gage reports on four possible options.

Why this multi-billion dollar money manager is buying Kinaxis and selling Oracle

Ken O’Kennedy isn’t making predictions about if or when interest rates will drop this year – or by how much. Instead, the chief investment officer at Vancouver-based Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. prefers to focus on analyzing and understanding businesses he can own long term, regardless of the interest rate environment. The fundamental buy-and-hold strategy has helped his team achieve double-digit returns in recent years. Brenda Bouw asks what he’s been buying and selling.

How ‘drop-out’ years affect Canadians’ CPP retirement benefits

Canada Pension Plan (CPP) benefits play a big role in how soon – and how comfortably – many Canadians can retire. The amount received depends largely on a person’s lifetime CPP contributions and when they decide to start taking the pension. Understanding how drop-out years impact CPP benefits is critical for advisors when developing financial plans for clients. Brenda Bouw explains.

How single Canadians can make the most of filing their taxes

Even though one-person families are the most common type of household in this country, according to Statistics Canada data, the tax system generally doesn’t benefit singles, with no credits and deductions specific to them. Singles cannot split or share income the way couples can. For example, a single person earning $150,000 a year will pay around $12,000 more in taxes than spouses earning $75,000 each, says Wilmot George, vice-president and head of tax, retirement and estate planning at CI Global Asset Management in Toronto. So, how can advisors help singles save on their taxes? Deanne Gage explains.

This senior grows Dahlias and wrote a memoir to keep busy in retirement

Eight tax tips for the self-employed

After grieving, surviving spouses face new tax challenges

Don’t miss out on these more obscure tax deductions

Your CPP questions answered: Should I take my CPP benefits early and invest them?

Seven tax tips for snowbirds

It’s a dreamy idea to be a snowbird: skipping out on winter and spending the colder half of the year in sunny destinations in the southern United States or Mexico. But seniors who opt for this lifestyle could find themselves buried under loads of unexpected tax paperwork if they don’t make the necessary preparations, says Stefanie Ricchio, a tax expert and spokesperson for Turbotax Canada. Salmaan Farooqui has more.

How to avoid a CRA audit in 2024 as complex new rules come into play

There are two simple rules to minimize the odds of tax reviews and audits: File on time and get it right the first time. Sending in your paperwork late means the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will have to evaluate whether a penalty applies. That amounts to undesirable extra attention from the tax authorities, according to Joseph Devaney, a chartered professional accountant and director at financial education platform Video Tax News. And if the CRA catches mistakes in your return, it won’t just come asking questions about that particular file, it’s also more likely to choose your taxes for review in future years, Mr. Devaney says. Erica Alini reports.

OSC probes Emerge Canada after investment manager shut down funds

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is probing Emerge Canada Inc. even after the troubled investment manager shut down all its retail funds by the end of last year. OSC chief executive officer Grant Vingoe described the case as an “active investigation” in a recent interview with The Globe and Mail, but did not elaborate on the issues under review or the timing for completion. “It was a unique event in the history of ETFs that we would take the action that we did and actually cause this type of freeze to be instituted – now that investigation has to take its course,” he said. “I do understand the frustration for holders of the Emerge units as that unfolds.” David Milstead has more.

A how-to for people caught up in CRA’s confusing new rules for reporting bare trusts

The T3 Trust Income Tax and Information Return seems designed for complex trusts, which high-net-worth individuals and families use to manage their assets. For bare trusts, the T3 is overkill. Joint banking and investment accounts can be considered bare trusts. Is it possible for people with simple bare trusts like mine to fill out their own disclosure forms? Rob Carrick explores.

