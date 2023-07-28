This is Globe Advisor’s weekly newsletter for professional financial advisors, published every Friday. If someone has forwarded this newsletter to you via e-mail, or you’re reading this on the web, you can register for Globe Advisor, then sign up for this newsletter and others on our newsletter sign-up page. For more from Globe Advisor, visit our home page.

Transitioning ownership of a family farm to the next generation is in many ways similar to succession planning for small businesses. Yet, there are some unique tax and estate planning considerations for family farms that require plenty of advanced planning.

Globe Advisor spoke with Derek Beatty, senior investment counsellor and portfolio manager at BMO Private Wealth in Calgary, recently on the nuances of helping clients transition the ownership of a family farm.

What makes transferring ownership of a family farm different from other businesses?

For anybody who’s grown a small business or a family farm, there’s a concern about how you transition and keep that legacy in the family. But a family farm is different in that it’s a lifestyle.

Farming is rural and it takes a special person to want to take over the farm. Even if you do have a family member who does want to take it over, it may take years for them to make the final decision. In the meantime, the parents are trying to manage the farm and figure out what to do. And when you move the assets, you’re also building an estate plan and a tax planning situation that’s far more complex than a lot of people appreciate.

What are some tax planning considerations for farm owners?

Many farmers and ranchers have an asset that has appreciated significantly over its lifetime, and there’s a capital gain.

The [capital gains deduction for qualified small business corporations, farms or fishing properties] allows the person selling the farm not to pay any taxes on the first $1-million of capital gains. Each person involved with the farm has that $1-million lifetime exemption. So, if someone ended up selling a farm that realized a $5-million capital gain, with proper planning between the parents and some of the kids, it could be structured so that everyone is using the exemption and the transition has no tax.

But there are other issues. If one of the children is running a business of any kind, they’ve used up their lifetime capital gain exemption on this farm transition.

The intergenerational farm property rollover rule, if applied, [allows] children taking over the family farm to receive the land and face no taxes in the transition.

[These mechanisms] can be used concurrently. But the issue with the family farm transfer is most families want to equalize the value of their assets among their children, but what may benefit the child [taking over the farm] may be a detriment to the others.

So, this is where you really need to get into the weeds. If you have one child who wants to farm, you may use some of the intergenerational rollover, you may use the capital gains exemption concurrently, but you may also use insurance. Buying insurance kind of tops [everyone] up so that on a relative basis after taxes you can equalize the distribution of your estate across [your children].

How can advisors help clients prepare for this transition?

As an advisor, as soon as you know they have a farm, you need to start promoting that conversation early and start helping with the process. It’s not something they’re thinking about every day, although in the back of their minds, most clients are probably thinking about it. I also offer to join family conversations because you never know what everybody wants. Family dynamics with a small business require more communication.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

- Kelsey Rolfe

Ten money management and investing books you should read this summer

Alexandra Horwood is every publisher’s dream. The portfolio manager and investment advisor with Alexandra Horwood and Partners at Richardson Wealth Ltd. in Toronto, admits to spending thousands of dollars on books each year, reading dozens herself – but also ordering armloads online to send to clients. Giftwrapped and everything. But these aren’t random picks. During client chats, Ms. Horwood turns to the bookshelf behind her desk routinely, grabs a relevant tome, holds it out and asks the client if they would read it. Kira Vermond asked five advisors to weigh in on what books are worth a look this sweltering season.

Why asking uncomfortable questions is a ‘professional responsibility’ for advisors

For many Canadians, working with a financial advisor is usually a pleasant experience filled with aspirational thoughts and dreams about living their best life. But like most goal-setting initiatives, some hard work and difficult conversations need to happen along the way. To do that, advisors have to ask their clients personal and often sensitive questions about their families, careers and health to ensure they’re putting together the most effective financial and estate plans possible. Brenda Bouw explains how advisors cut through the chase.

Why this portfolio manager sees even more growth ahead for tech stocks

Many investors expect the economy to tip into a recession in the coming months, but not Shane Obata. The portfolio manager at Middlefield Capital Corp. in Toronto believes the economy has bypassed a deep downturn and could start gaining traction next year. “It’s starting to feel like 2022 was a cyclical bear market within a larger structural bull market,” says Mr. Obata, who oversees about $400-million of his firm’s more than $2-billion in assets. His forecast is based largely on the labour market, which remains strong in North America, and easing inflation. Brenda Bouw asks what he’s buying and selling.

Why supporting clients with digital literacy is needed when changing technology platforms

Stefanie Keller didn’t anticipate her transition to a firm with a completely different business model would be quite as challenging as it has been for many of her clients. Now that she’s at a firm with an online-only onboarding process, she has seen the full spectrum of clients’ digital literacy and comfort with technology. She says almost 70 per cent of her clients needed support from her team in navigating the digital process; in turn, she ended up hiring a tech support contractor for three months to help. Specifically, clients told her that getting signed up online was a hassle, that they were more comfortable with a paper-based onboarding, and some expressed concerns about the security of their information. Kelsey Rolfe reports.

Why gold is looking particularly attractive in its traditionally strong season

Encouraging trends in the investment industry’s longstanding gender imbalance

Fed to deliver what could be last interest rate hike in this week’s Advisor Lookahead

TD report predicts higher interest rates and an affordability crisis

If Canada’s population boom continues at its current frantic pace, interest rates will face upward pressure and the massive influx of people will worsen affordability for homebuyers and renters significantly, a new report from TD Bank warns. And the bank’s economists are calling on the federal government to restore “balance” to its immigration policies. Over the past 12 months, Canada’s population surged by 1.2 million people, driven by higher annual targets for permanent immigration but also a swell of non-permanent residents such as temporary foreign workers and international students. Jason Kirby reports.

Sun Life offers to buy remaining stake in Dialogue Health for $277-million

Sun Life Financial Inc. is expanding its digital footprint with an all-cash offer to purchase a majority stake in a telemedicine company for $277-million. Canada’s second-largest insurer announced on Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement with Montreal-based Dialogue to indirectly acquire most of the outstanding common shares of the publicly traded telemedicine company it does not currently own for $5.15 a share, or $277-million. Clare O’Hara and Sean Silcoff have more information on the deal.

What happens when your spouse receives an inheritance?

Individual inheritances received during marriage are legally exempt from a couple’s divisible family assets – when kept separate – often making them a highly contentious topic. With $1-trillion in inheritances being handed down to Canadians before 2026, according to Environics, couples will need to understand what they’re in for. There are several factors that make managing an inheritance as a couple more complicated, with some variations by province. The first, unfortunately, involves considering the likelihood of divorce. Mariya Postelnyak provides more details.

A homeowner splitting costs with a new partner is a financial, legal and romantic minefield

Splitting costs in a relationship has always been able to make life cheaper, and it’s something young Canadians are especially aware of as rent in cities skyrockets. But what about when a couple includes one person who owns a home and another who just lives in it? The only thing everyone agrees on is that it would be unfair to split the mortgage costs evenly. That means your partner is paying into your equity, and unless they get to benefit from that, they’re paying too much. Salmaan Farooqui reports.

