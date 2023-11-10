This is Globe Advisor’s weekly newsletter for professional financial advisors, published every Friday. If someone has forwarded this newsletter to you via e-mail, or you’re reading this on the web, you can register for Globe Advisor, then sign up for this newsletter and others on our newsletter sign-up page. For more from Globe Advisor, visit our homepage.

It’s not reported often, but a fair number of professional hockey players end up in the red once they retire or need to leave their profession.

Mike Jaczko, partner and portfolio manager at K.J. Harrington Investors Inc. in Toronto and co-author of SkateGuard: Advice for Surviving and Thriving in Professional Hockey, works with hockey players and believes a financial game plan needs to start early with young athletes to set them on the right path for life.

Globe Advisor spoke recently with Mr. Jaczko, partner and portfolio manager with K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc. in Toronto.

You often see glamorous events and dinners on social media involving hockey players. Does that make it hard to make the case for financial planning?

We call that the entourage effect. Players have to be deliberate in not creating an expectation of things such as picking up the dinner tab for family and friends after every game. It can lead them down the road of unrealistic, unsustainable spending habits. Social media makes it difficult because people post videos of high-end entertaining and the pressure to do something similar is high. Meanwhile, the average hockey player lasts just around four years in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Just four years?

Yes. Some will play shorter and others longer but no one knows the fate of every player. So, along the way, they need to save money because their time in the NHL likely will end sooner than they think. They will want to have something to show for it financially … have a nest egg to use as a springboard to give them some options once hockey is over.

How do players determine who they can trust?

Money doesn’t change people but does reveal who they really are. So, players need to be extra careful when picking an advisor because many make promises and aren’t in a position to deliver. We point the families to professionals who have credentials, experience with athletes, and references that should be checked. Families will want to identify advisors who are willing to be collaborative and to work as part of a collective for the benefit of all the outcomes that a family will face in terms of risk. They should also be someone who is willing to pay attention to that young player and isn’t necessarily rewarded for having sold them something. They should take their time picking someone and not feel rushed by anyone into a decision – which is a bad sign.

What financial needs does a player have?

To start, professional hockey players have cross-border tax issues, so someone well-versed in tax obligations for states, provinces and different countries is a must.

Managing a five- or six-figure portfolio is different from managing a seven- or eight-figure portfolio. The level of knowledge, experience and credentials is vastly different. Sometimes, using dad’s guy doesn’t work because dad likely came in at a smaller salary and tax bracket.

I think fiduciary investment management has the most rigorous set of credentialing and the highest level of accountability to the client. That then frees the client to focus on what they do best and allows a discretionary portfolio manager to manage those financial assets.

What’s different about having a professional athlete as a client?

They’re on the road a lot and not accessible. When players play professionally, many decisions are made for them. Their day-to-day routines are set up such as, this is the time you eat, work out, need to be at the airport or on the bus. It’s a highly structured life and when they leave sports, all that structure is gone and they’re on their own. It’s a huge adjustment.

