Why women approaching retirement are worried about their finances

More Canadians are ho-hum about their retirement prospects, according to the 2024 Fidelity Retirement Report, the annual retirement study from Fidelity Investments Canada ULC.

Michelle Munro, the asset manager’s director of tax and retirement research in Toronto, says the firm started measuring Canadians’ retirement outlook in 2018. At that time, 80 per cent of those surveyed had a positive outlook, but this year only 69 per cent do.

Globe Advisor spoke with Ms. Munro recently about retirement in the face of affordability issues.

Were there any surprises for you about Canadians’ gloomy retirement outlook?

We did a deeper dive into what’s driving the decline. And it’s the pre-retirees, those who are age 45 or older, as opposed to the Millennial generation. We also found it’s women who are feeling the pinch more and feeling more negatively. Women who are pre-retirees were more likely to say, ‘I’m never going to retire, I’m going to delay retirement.’ They’re concerned about the rising cost of living. They’re also concerned about caring for other family members – more specifically, helping the next generation.

Your survey found six in 10 retirees are helping their adult children with finances. What are they helping with?

It ranged from daily living expenses and smaller-ticket items to bigger-ticket items, including weddings and down payments for homes. Of interest, only four in 10 pre-retirees said they expect to help their non-student adult children. So, there’s a gap there between retirees and pre-retirees.

Advisors are already having these conversations with their clients about adult kids. They’re helping to build that eventuality into somebody’s retirement plan. Parents want to help their children but not to the detriment of their own retirement. It’s finding that sweet spot. How do they make adjustments for that? I think this discussion leads those people to decide to delay or work in retirement.

The survey found most pre-retirees anticipate working in retirement in some form. Are people just resigned to this because life is more expensive versus an actual desire to keep working?

First and foremost, people do it to stay engaged, to stay busy. They recognize that people are living longer and longer. But the second reason is for financial reasons. They want to make life easier to thrive, to have additional vacations, and dinners out. It’s more of a phased-in approach to retirement. But how we define ‘working in retirement’ is different. It means retiring from your primary career and working at a secondary option.

Deanne Gage, Globe Advisor reporter

This interview has been edited and condensed.

