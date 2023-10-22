On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave the overnight rate unchanged at 5 per cent. The odds of a rate hike in the swaps market plummeted last week after September inflation was surprisingly softer. An advance estimate of U.S. Q3 real GDP will be out on Thursday. Alphabet and Microsoft release earnings on Tuesday, followed Meta Platforms on Wednesday, then Amazon on Thursday. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

