Canada will release building permits for September on Wednesday, which show new construction projects. We’ll have to see if residential permits recover and the impact on house prices. U.S. wholesale trade for September is also out on Wednesday. Americans were pulling back from buying foreign goods in summer, which could be a result of higher borrowing costs. The Advocis Symposium conference is on Monday. Entertainment giants Walt Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and News Corp. report earnings. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

The Globe and Mail