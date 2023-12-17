On Friday, Canada’s real GDP figures for October will be released and a preliminary reading suggests the economy grew 0.2 per cent even though GDP contracted at an annualized 1.1 per cent in Q3. Inflation data is out on Tuesday, the Canadian consumer price index will give an indication on where CPI will end up for 2023. FedEx releases Q2 earnings on Tuesday, followed by Nike’s Q2 results on Thursday. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

