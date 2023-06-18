Economic data is set to show how consumers are faring as the weather warms up and the economy slows down. Canadian retail sales for April are released on Wednesday, while U.S. housing starts for May come out on Tuesday followed by existing home sales on Thursday. FedEx and Empire Co. will release fiscal Q4 earnings on Tuesday and Thursday respectively. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

The Globe and Mail