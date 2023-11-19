It’s another week in which inflation will be in focus as October’s figures set the stage for the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision in two weeks. On Tuesday, the consumer price index is expected to show an annual increase of 3.3 per cent. That’s a decline from the 3.8 per cent rise we saw in September and 4 per cent gain in August. FP Canada’s Financial Planning Conference will take place virtually from Tuesday to Thursday. Nvidia and HP report earnings on Tuesday. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

