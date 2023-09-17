All indications point to the U.S. Federal Reserve standing pat on interest rates on Wednesday, according to financial markets. But with higher inflation figures last week, investors will be looking for clues on whether another rate hike is in the cards this year. August inflation data for Canada will be released on Tuesday, while FedEx and General Mills release Q1 earnings on Wednesday. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

The Globe and Mail