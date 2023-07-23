There’s great certainty that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. The question is whether this increase will be the last one or if there’s more to come. U.S. Q2 real GDP data will be released on Thursday, followed by Canada’s monthly real GDP for May on Friday. Carmakers GM, Ford and Stellantis will report Q2 earnings. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

