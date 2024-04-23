The Liberal government tabled the federal budget on April 16, with measures to address affordable housing, the cost of living and more. How will the policies affect your clients? Brian Ernewein, senior advisor at KPMG in Canada’s national tax centre, participated in Budget Day for more than three decades as a senior official in the Department of Finance’s tax policy branch. Mr. Ernewein joins Globe Advisor assistant editor Mark Burgess to discuss what was included in the 2024 budget – and what wasn’t – as well as what advisors and their clients need to know as the new policies are implemented.

The Globe and Mail