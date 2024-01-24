Innovative, disruptive technologies have been a major driver of economic growth and market gains in recent years – and that looks set to continue over the next decade with the growth of artificial intelligence, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, among several other trends. Globe Advisor editor Pablo Fuchs speaks with Raj Lala, president and CEO of Evolve ETFs, about the investment opportunities in this space, the firm’s rapid growth in assets under management during the past couple of years, and other key investment trends developing this RRSP season.

