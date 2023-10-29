It’s unlikely the U.S. Federal Reserve will make a move when it announces its next monetary policy decision on Wednesday. Yet, with only two FOMC meetings left this year, investors will be looking for signs on what the central bank does next. On Friday, October jobs data will be released in Canada and the U.S. The unemployment rate will be in focus in Canada, while nonfarm payrolls will be key for the U.S. McDonald's, Caterpillar and Apple report earnings. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

