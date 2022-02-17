With the end of RRSP contribution season approaching, advisors need to do more than ensure their clients will have the necessary assets they need to retire on. That’s because it’s becoming increasingly important that people need be prepared for the non-financial aspects of retirement as the vast majority of retirees experience difficulties adjusting to this phase of their lives. Advisors have a key role to play in helping clients clarify how they want to spend their golden years. Globe Advisor editor Pablo Fuchs speaks with Susan Latremoille, a former wealth advisor and co-founder of Next Chapter Lifestyle Advisors, about how advisors can guide their clients in planning for a successful and happy retirement.

The Globe and Mail