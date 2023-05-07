U.S. annual inflation for April is expected to show a 5 per cent increase, similar to March, which marked the 9th month that annual inflation fell. But is the pace of inflation falling fast enough? Energy heavyweight Suncor, and insurance giants Manulife and Sun Life are set to release first quarter earnings. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

