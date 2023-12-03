How the BoC’s last interest rate decision of 2023 will play out in this week’s Advisor Lookahead
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave the overnight rate unchanged at 5 per cent on Wednesday after three hikes this year. In fact, markets are now pricing in a slim chance of a rate cut with it rising to more than 50 per cent by April. U.S. jobs data for November will be released on Friday and non-farm payrolls is expected to rise. The Campbell Soup Co. reports fiscal Q1 earnings on Thursday. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.
