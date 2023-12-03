The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave the overnight rate unchanged at 5 per cent on Wednesday after three hikes this year. In fact, markets are now pricing in a slim chance of a rate cut with it rising to more than 50 per cent by April. U.S. jobs data for November will be released on Friday and non-farm payrolls is expected to rise. The Campbell Soup Co. reports fiscal Q1 earnings on Thursday. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

