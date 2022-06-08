Discussions around advance care and end-of-life planning have always been among the most difficult for advisors to bring up and navigate with their clients. For one, the topic is not as exciting or as glamorous as funding a dream retirement or the performance of investment portfolios. Discussions around these themes can also be morbid and depressing. Yet, studies conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic have shown that clients – even those who are younger – are more prepared and willing to have these conversations now. Globe Advisor editor Pablo Fuchs speaks with Mallory McGrath, founder and CEO of Viive Planning, about how advisors can facilitate these conversations, what issues need to be brought up, and the major trends and considerations involved in this type of planning.