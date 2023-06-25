Inflation and real GDP for Canada to shape BoC’s policy decision in this week’s Advisor Lookahead
We’re closing June and first half of the year with key inflation data for May on Tuesday, followed by real GDP figures for April and preliminary reading for May. Food giant General Mills will report earnings on Wednesday, while Nike releases results on Thursday. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.
