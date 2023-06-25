Skip to main content
Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani

We’re closing June and first half of the year with key inflation data for May on Tuesday, followed by real GDP figures for April and preliminary reading for May. Food giant General Mills will report earnings on Wednesday, while Nike releases results on Thursday. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

The Globe and Mail

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos