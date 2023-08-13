We’re set to see if inflation cooled even more in July after falling within the Bank of Canada’s control range in June for the first time since March 2021. The consumer price index is forecast to tick higher. Retail giants Home Depot, Target and Walmart will report Q2 earnings. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

