Heading into the fall and Q4, we’ll get a look at whether growth held up in the summer and if vacations boosted Canada’s economy despite two interest rate hikes in June and July. Real GDP data for July will be released on Friday, along with a preliminary reading for August. Canada could already be in a technical recession if GDP shrinks again in Q3 after contracting in Q2. BlackBerry and Carnival report earnings on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

