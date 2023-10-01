Rising unemployment is considered one of the biggest fallouts from a recession and we’ll get a look at how the labour market is holding up in Canada and the U.S. as economic growth slows. Employment data for September will be released on Friday. Events season is in full swing with the IFIC conference on Thursday. Beverage maker Constellation Brands reports Q2 earnings. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

