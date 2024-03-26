When to start taking your Canada Pension Plan (CPP) or Quebec Pension Plan (QPP) benefits is a big decision for retirees. Studies show many Canadians take their CPP/QPP at 60, the earliest age possible, even though they'll receive more monthly income if they wait a few years. In this discussion, we'll review the influences behind Canadians' decision to take their CPP/QPP benefits early and why many could benefit from delaying them for a few years.

The Globe and Mail