Protecting seniors from financial abuse and exploitation
As many as one in 10 seniors have experienced some form of financial abuse from family or close connections. These individuals help themselves to the senior’s assets for their own personal gain through coercion and other methods. Globe Advisor reporter Deanne Gage speaks with Karen Henderson, founder and CEO of Long Term Care Planning Network, about how to recognize the warning signs of elder abuse and how advisors can intervene to protect their older clients' finances.
