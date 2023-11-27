It’s a busy week with Q3 GDP figures out for Canada and the U.S., along Canadian jobs data. On Thursday, real GDP growth in Q3 is expected to show a second consecutive quarter of contraction in the economy, which means Canada is in a technical recesssion. On Friday, we’re set to get Canadian jobs data for November, which will be key for the interest rate decision next week. The Big Five Canadian banks also report earnings. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

