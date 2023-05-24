Many Canadians face a cash crunch. That goes not only for working and middle-class people, but even those with higher levels of income and who are high net worth. The historically rapid rise in interest rates over the past year is costing Canadians more each day to service their debt, especially with an average household debt of more than $1.80 for every dollar earned. Add to all that levels of inflation not seen since the 1980s and it’s not surprising the savings many amassed during the pandemic are slowly being eaten away. Globe Advisor editor Pablo Fuchs will speak with Stephanie Holmes-Winton, founder and CEO of CacheFlo, about the importance of cash flow management and the impact it can have on Canadians’ wealth and financial health.

The Globe and Mail