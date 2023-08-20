This week's key economic data from both sides of the border will show whether central banks’ tightening efforts are impacting people’s spending. Canada’s retail sales from June are out on Wednesday and advanced estimate suggests it will be flat. U.S. existing home sales and new home sales for July are also out this week. TD and RBC will kick off Canadian big bank earnings on Thursday. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

