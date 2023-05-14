The cost of living will be in focus again this week as Canada releases inflation figures for April on Tuesday. Inflation fell to 4.3 percent in March, the slowest rise in 19 months. Economists expect it to fall further in April – dipping below 4 percent. Two of the world’s biggest retailers report earnings with Home Depot and Walmart releasing Q1 results. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

The Globe and Mail