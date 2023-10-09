We’ll get a look at how sticky U.S. inflation was in September on Thursday after jumping by the most in more than a year in August. The consumer price index is forecast to show easing price pressures. Big bank earnings start in the U.S. on Friday with Wells Fargo, JPMorgan and Citigroup all reporting Q3 results. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.

