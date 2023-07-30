What higher unemployment rates in second half could mean in this week’s Advisor Lookahead
We’ll get a look at the job market on both sides of the border on Friday for the first time since interest rate hikes in July and what this could mean for clients as labour markets weaken. Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge will report Q2 earnings. Globe Advisor assistant editor Rajeshni Naidu-Ghelani outlines what to watch out for in investing and financial news in Advisor Lookahead.
